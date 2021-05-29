How long is The Masked Dancer on for?

29 May 2021, 18:54

How often is The Masked Dancer on and how long will it last? Here's your need-to-know on how many episodes the spin-off show has...

The Masked Dancer is officially here, and it's just as wonderful and bonkers as we knew it would be.

The ITV show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, and sees mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than a song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

Unlike The Masked Singer, the series won't be airing every Saturday - but will instead be on every night after its start date.

Here's your need-to-know on how long the show will last...

Joel Dommett will return to host The Masked Dancer
How long is The Masked Dancer UK on for?

The Masked Dancer will be on for one week.

There are seven episodes in total, the first airing on Saturday May 29 and the last on Saturday June 5.

The episodes will be on every day between those dates, with the exception of Wednesday June 2.

Following is a full list of dates that The Masked Dancer UK will be on:

  • Episode one - May 29
  • Episode two - May 30
  • Episode three - May 31
  • Episode four - June 1
  • Episode five - June 3
  • Episode six - June 4
  • Episode seven (final) - June 5

The Masked Dancer kicks off on Saturday May 29
Who are The Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants are as follows:

  • Zip
  • Carwash
  • Beagle
  • Squirrel
  • Scarecrow
  • Frog
  • Beetroot
  • Viper
  • Rubber Chicken
  • Flamingo
  • Knickerbocker Glory
  • Llama

Who is on The Masked Dancer panel?

The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all return to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining the line-up.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.  I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Davina McCall added: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting."

The Masked Dancer UK kicks off on Saturday 29 May at 7pm on ITV.

