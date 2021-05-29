The Masked Dancer's Viper's identity revealed in dramatic first episode

Viper was unmasked in the first episode tonight. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The first episode of The Masked Dancer finally hit screens tonight, and the identity of Viper was revealed.

The Masked Dancer is officially here, and it's just as bonkers as we knew it would be.

The ITV show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, but sees mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than a song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

Tonight, six mystery celebs did their first performances - Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot, Llama, Viper, and Scarecrow.

It was Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot and Viper in the bottom three - and the panel opted to send Viper home.

After a dramatic unmasking, it was Diversity's Jordan Banjo behind the mask - which many people on Twitter had guessed correctly.

Viper was Diversity star Jordan Banjo! Picture: ITV

The Masked Dancer is on every night this week (except Wednesday), with the final taking place on Saturday June 5.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan have all returned to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining them for the first time.

The Masked Dancer is finally here. Picture: ITV

Speaking previously about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"