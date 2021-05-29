When is the final of The Masked Dancer?

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Dancer final date: when does the last episode air on ITV?

In news that singlehandedly made our entire year, ITV announced that a Masked Singer spin-off had been commissioned.

The Masked Dancer will start this Saturday (May 29), and will see a bunch of mystery celebs perform a dance in elaborate costumes to a live audience and panel.

Read more: The Masked Dancer UK costumes - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

Host Joel Dommett and judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all return for the series, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining the panel for the first time.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

When is the final of The Masked Dancer? Picture: ITV

Unlike its sister show, The Masked Dancer won't be airing weekly on ITV - and will instead be on nightly instead.

Here's your need-to-know on when the final is.

Read more: The Masked Dancer has huge reveal that prompted 'biggest reaction they've ever had'

When is The Masked Dancer final?

The Masked Dancer final will take place on Saturday June 5 at 7pm.

There are seven episodes in total, airing every night from May 29 until that date, with the exception of Wednesday June 2.

Following is a full list of dates that The Masked Dancer UK will be on:

Episode one - May 29

Episode two - May 30

Episode three - May 31

Episode four - June 1

Episode five - June 3

Episode six - June 4

Episode seven (final) - June 5

The Masked Dancer will air nightly on ITV from this Saturday. Picture: ITV

Who is on The Masked Dancer?

The full list of contestants are as follows: