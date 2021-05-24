The Masked Dancer has 'amazing' reveal that prompted 'biggest reaction they've ever had'

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Dancer host Joel Dommett has teased that there will be a huge name revealed in the upcoming spin-off show.

Joel Dommett has got us *even more* excited for the start of The Masked Dancer this weekend, as he's teased the biggest reveal the show has ever seen.

Joel, who is the host of both The Masked Dancer and its sister show The Masked Singer, the was discussing the mystery celebs taking part in the new series, and revealed that one in particular 'took them all by surprise' and prompted 'the biggest reaction' the show has ever had.

Joel, Mo, Davina and Jonathan will be joined by Oti Mabuse in the spin-off show. Picture: ITV

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: "My assumption with The Masked Dancer was that the names would be lesser than The Masked Singer. But I can honestly tell you the names are equal to, if not better.

"There are some amazing reveals. One in particular completely took us all by surprise. You just wouldn’t expect someone like this to do the show. It’s the biggest reaction we’ve had."

The Masked Dancer, which starts on ITV this Saturday, is a spin-off show to The Masked Singer.

The Masked Dancer will see a new batch of mystery celebs be unmasked. Picture: ITV

Like its sister show, it will see a bunch of mystery celebrities perform in front of an audience and panel in an elaborate costume.

As the name suggests, though, they will do a dance rather than a song.

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will return to the panel, with Strictly star Oti Mabuse also joining the line-up.

The Masked Dancer starts at 7pm on ITV

