Gordon, Gino and Fred spotted filming in Athens for new season of Road Trip

By Naomi Bartram

Gordon Ramsay, Fred Sirieix and Gino D'Acampo are back in their campervan for another Road Trip series.

It’s good news for fans of Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix, because they are back for a brand new series of Road Trip.

Yep, the trio have been spotted filming for the series in Athens in Greece ahead of the third season which will be out later this year.

Celebrity chef Gordon, 54, and First Dates star Fred, 49, can be seen going for a run on a track, while Gino joined them while talking to a fitness instructor.

All three were also seen behind the wheel of a blue camper van with suitcases strapped to the roof.

Gino has also given his followers a sneak-peek of what they can expect as he posted a video on location in Greece.

"I can't really tell you where we are but let's see if you can guess," he told his fans, before sharing a clip of his stunning surroundings.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is back later this year. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the boys were supposed to take a trip around Asia last year, but this was postponed due to the pandemic.

While they were supposed to spend three weeks making their way across the continent, TV production was halted.

Last year, Gino, 44, told us he couldn’t wait to get back on the road again with his best friends.

He said: “We are three friends who have known each other a long time and get to travel the world together.

“We can do whatever we want, see and meet whoever we want, it’s the best job ever.”

Asked about future series of the show, he added; “We’re planning to go to Asia, Australia, Canada, India and Africa.

“There are a lot of places we want to go, it just depends on the schedule and the time and everything.

“We have been commissioned to do 22 more shows.”

Unfortunately, it looks like their trip across Asia won’t go ahead until sometime later this year.

An insider previously told The Sun: “It was going to be their most adventurous trip to date — in terms of the countries they visited as well as the food they would have experienced and the culture.

“But now it seems Asia is going to be firmly off the cards for some time and it's unlikely any filming will be able to take place until well into 2021."

