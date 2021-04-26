Gordon Ramsay to host new Apprentice-style reality show called FFS

Gordon Ramsay is set to front a brand new TV show that challenges 'future food stars'.

After a tough year for the hospitality industry, Gordon Ramsay is back with a brand new TV show.

The 54-year-old chef is best known for helping struggling restaurants in his series' such as Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

And his latest TV offering will reportedly give 12 entrepreneurs the chance to win a life-changing investment in Apprentice-style challenges.

The show has been cheekily named FFS - Future Food Stars - and filming is set to start this summer.

A TV source told The Sun : “The Beeb will start filming in the summer. It was meant to get under way last year but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Now the hospitality industry is getting back on its feet after ­taking such a battering, there’s a real sense of hope and opportunity out there, which is what this prime-time show is all about.”

This comes after Gordon recently returned to our screens with the first series of ITV’s Road Trip, alongside co-stars Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sireix.

During the 2018 series, the trio visited European countries to explore different nations’ cuisine and culture.

But fans will be excited to know that a brand new series of the show is also on its way later this year.

While there’s no exact release date as of yet, Gordon previously told RadioTimes.com in February: “The landscape is still unsure when it comes to travel, so we are still working out where and when.

“But it will be the usual circus of me and Fred trying to find out about the food and culture whilst Gino completely clowns around causing mayhem wherever we go.

“We always have so much fun. It’s genuinely ridiculous that we get to drive around amazing places, eating, drinking, experiencing true adventures filming it for TV and calling it work – how lucky am I!?”

