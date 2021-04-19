What is Gordon Ramsay's net worth?

Gordon Ramsay has been on our screens for over two decades after first finding fame on Boiling Point back in 1999.

The chef and restaurateur now has a whopping 35 restaurants and has been awarded 16 Michelin stars in total, currently holding seven.

As well as that, he’s starred on shows Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

What is Gordon Ramsay's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon Ramsay is worth $220 million (£190million).

The TV star reportedly takes home a massive $60million (£43million) per year, making him one of the wealthiest chefs.

Last year, Forbes listed the TV star’s earnings at $70 million for 2019, and ranked him the 19th-highest-earning celebrity in the world.

As well as having 35 restaurants across Europe, Asia and the US, Gordon is also known for his very successful TV shows including The F Word which won him a BAFTA for Best Feature at the 2005 British Academy Television Awards.

He is also a big name in America and has expanded his shows - such as Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares - across the pond.

Gordon was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 New Year Honours list for services to the hospitality industry.

He also won the Catey award for ‘Independent Restaurateur of the Year’ in 2006, becoming only the third person to have won three Catey awards.

Most recently, Gordon hosted prime time TV show Bank Balance, which challenged pairs of contestants to balance a series of gold bars on a board with the chance to win increasing amounts of money.

The star will also be back with a brand new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The programme - which sees chef trio Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix travel across various countries trying different cuisines - was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Gordon told RadioTimes earlier this year: “The landscape is still unsure when it comes to travel, so we are still working out where and when.

“But it will be the usual circus of me and Fred trying to find out about the food and culture whilst Gino completely clowns around causing mayhem wherever we go.

“We always have so much fun. It’s genuinely ridiculous that we get drive around amazing places, eating, drinking, experiencing true adventures filming it for TV and calling it work – how lucky am I!?”

