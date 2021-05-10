Stunning Bridgerton filming location is offering 'dining dome' experiences

You can now dine at Bridgerton's filming location. Picture: Getty Images/ Tim P. Whitby

You can now eat out in pods on the grounds where Bridgerton was filmed.

If you can see yourself swanning around the grounds of the Bridgerton family home, well now’s your chance.

This summer, ‘Dining Domes’ have been put up in the gardens of Queen’s House in Greenwich, which is a recent filming location for the Netflix hit series.

From May 7 until June 6, guests can get lunch, dinner or even enjoy an afternoon tea on the grounds of the mansion.

The Covid-friendly domes are perfect for a chilly evening, while friends and family will get views of the River Thames while they live out their Regency dreams.

You can dine in a pod in the Queen's House. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Up to six people can dine in the pods from Thursday-Sunday, while there is also a minimum of four people to book.

Prices start from £37.50 for an adult and £17.50 for a child.

The Queen's House was built for King James I's wife Anne of Denmark, and used to be a former Royal residence of James I.

The stunning building was used to film scenes of Somerset House for the series, as well as some of the Mayfair parts.

Organisers at the Royal Museums Greenwich said: “Working in partnership with Eventist, the Queen's House Dining Domes have capacity for up to six people making it the perfect spot for a catch up with friends, family or to impress your date.

You can now book to have an afternoon tea at Bridgerton's filming location. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“Fans of the popular Netflix show Bridgerton can get their own glimpse of regency living and feel like the Duke and Duchess of Hastings as the Queen's House was one of the locations used for the series.”

For more information, to check out menu options and to buy tickets, you can visit the website.

This comes after it was revealed season 2 of Bridgerton has already started filming and should be on our screens later this year.

The new series will focus on eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his love interest Kate Sharma, who will be played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley.

