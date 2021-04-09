Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor is unrecognisable in new film role

Phoebe Dynevor is starring in new film The Colour Room. Picture: Sky UK/Netflix/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Daphne Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor looks totally different in her latest film project.

The whole nation was hooked on Daphne and Simon’s love story in Netflix’s Bridgerton earlier this year.

But now actress Phoebe Dynevor has swapped her royal Regency clothing for something a little more casual.

As part of her new role in Sky's upcoming drama The Colour Room, Phoebe has transformed into a 1920s working class woman.

The 25-year-old looks a world away from her Bridgerton character with a shorter, darker hairstyle and relaxed clothes.

Phoebe Dynevor is playing Clarice Cliff in The Colour Room. Picture: Sky UK

Directed by Ophelia's Claire McCarthy, The Colour Room follows the story of ceramicist Clarice Cliff, who is determined to revolutionise the factory industry.

Read More: Rege-Jean Page speaks out on James Bond rumours after Bridgerton exit

With creativity and ambition, she sets herself apart from other women by taking risks, despite the financial impact on her widowed mum Ann and youngest sister Dot.

But her talent soon impresses the eccentric factory owner Colley Shorter.

According to the synopsis, Clarice ‘breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionises the workplace in the 20th century’.

It reads: “Apprenticed to renowned Art Designer Fred Ridgeway (Morrissey) and with support from Colley and other women in the factory, Clarice fights her way through to design the unprecedented Art Deco ‘Bizarre’ range.

“In the middle of the Great Depression, she ensures the factory’s survival and her future as one of the greatest Art Deco designers and a household name.”

It is written by Claire Peate and other cast members include Darci Shaw - who previously starred in The Bay - and The Dressmaker’s Kerry Fox.

Phoebe is from Manchester and is the daughter of Sally Dynevor, known for playing Sally Webster in Coronation Street since 1984.

The star previously starred in Waterloo Road between 2009 and 2010, playing Siobhan Mailey. Since then, she has appeared in Prisoners' Wives and Dickensian.

She has also starred in American crime comedy series Snatch in 2016, as well as comedy-drama series Younger in 2017.

The Colour Room is due for release in cinemas and on Sky Cinema later in 2021.

Now Read: Bridgerton star reveals major Lady Whistledown spoiler that fans missed in the first episode