Bridgerton star reveals major Lady Whistledown spoiler that fans missed in the first episode

Nicola Coughlan has revealed a Bridgerton 'Easter Egg' clue. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has revealed she dropped a major hint about her real identity during the first episode.

**Warning Bridgerton spoilers below**

We might have watched Bridgerton seven times already over lockdown, but we seem to notice new details every single time.

After discovering a few historical blunders nestled in the set design, the latest bombshell involves a major clue in the very first episode.

If you’re as hooked on the show as us, you’ll know Penelope Featherington was revealed to be Lady Whistledown at the end of the first season.

When I filmed Penelope’s first scene I chose a prop, a massive massive feather that looked a lot like: https://t.co/d55pgRnWdy — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 20, 2021

And actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, has taken to Twitter to ask followers if they noticed a huge spoiler of the season's cliffhanger.

She teased: "Ok I'm just curious, has anyone spotted the massive easter egg about Penelope in the very first scene of Bridgerton?"

Fans of the show were quick to reply with their guesses, but only one fan got it right when they replied: "A quill?"

Reposting the tweet, Nicola added: "When I filmed Penelope's first scene I chose a prop, a massive massive feather that looked a lot like [a quill]."

Nicola Coughlan held a feather quill in her hand during the first scene. Picture: Netflix

The quill is a huge hint about Penelope’s true identity as Lady Whistledown, who pens scandalous column articles about the upper class families in Regency era London.

And her followers were shocked they missed the clue, with one writing: “YOUR MIIIIND. Pleading face the best Penelope we could have ever asked for.”

“Ofc You did. Our perfect Penelope. You know her so well,” said another.

Meanwhile, there’s some very exciting Bridgerton news as actress Simone Ashley was recently cast as the new female lead Kate Sharma for the next series.

Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton.



Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included. ` pic.twitter.com/xdVilOjL4Y — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2021

Season two will be based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, which sees Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on the hunt for a suitable wife.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Netflix said: “Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton.

“Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”

