Who plays Lady Violet in Bridgerton and was she in Tracy Beaker?

8 January 2021, 16:04

Your need-to-know on Ruth Gemmell
Your need-to-know on Ruth Gemmell. Picture: Netflix/BBC/Getty

Bridgerton's Lady Violet is played by actor Ruth Gemmell, who many are recognising from Tracey Beaker - here's your need-to-know on her.

If you haven't binged every episode of Bridgerton already, we recommend organising a hot date with your Netflix account as soon as possible.

The regency era period drama is busy taking the world by storm, and we've got everything crossed a season two will be announced any day now.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that a number of the cast have starred in iconic British TV shows, including the handsome Regé-Jean Page, who appeared in Waterloo Road.

The latest of these realisations to have us all excited is that Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Violet, was once in Tracey Beaker...

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Ruth Gemmell plays Lady Violet in Bridgerton
Ruth Gemmell plays Lady Violet in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Lady Violet? Ruth Gemmell's age and background

Ruth, 54, is an actress from County Durham.

She is best known for her role in film Fever Pitch, as well as TV shows Utopia, Home Fires and Eastenders.

In Bridgerton, she plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, mother to the eight Bridgerton siblings.

Was Ruth Gemmell in Tracy Beaker?

Ruth also had a starring role in Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me, playing Tracy's absent mother Carly Beaker.

Many people have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement at the realisation, with one jokingly writing: "Meryl Streep *wishes* she had the range of the actress who plays both Lady Bridgerton AND Carly Beaker in ‘Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me’ - EGOT for Ruth Gemmell now!!"

Another added: "Wondered where I recognised the actress playing Violet in Bridgerton from then realised she was Tracy Beaker’s mum. This is v demonstrative of my television tastes."

Many also joked that the character Tracy was telling the truth about her mum being a famous actress after all, with one saying: “I absolutely LOVED #Bridgerton on Netflix but I could not see Lady Violet Bridgerton as anyone but Tracy Beaker’s mum - she really was a famous actress after all,”

Another wrote: "The fact that Tracy Beaker’s mum is in Bridgerton.

"She really was a famous actress after all, I knew Tracy wasn’t lying."

How can you watch Bridgerton?

Bridgerton is available to stream now on Netflix - you can watch the trailer below.

