When was Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page in Waterloo Road and what character did he play?

Turns out the Duke of Hastings used to be a teacher at Waterloo Road... Picture: Netflix/BBC

By Polly Foreman

Bridgerton fans are just realising the Duke of Hastings starred in BBC's Waterloo Road - find out your need-to-know on what character he played.

Bridgerton dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day, and pretty much the whole world has now fallen deeply in love with its star Regé-Jean Page.

The actor, 31, plays the handsome Duke of Hastings, and has proved so popular that the spoon he *very seductively* used in the show has its over own Instagram page.

Earlier this week, fans were shocked to learn that Regé had also appeared in a Harry Potter film, and we're now even more surprised to find out that he was also in Waterloo Road.

Here's your need-to-know on his role in the BBC drama.

Regé played Guy Braxton in Waterloo Road. Picture: BBC

What character did Regé-Jean Page play in Waterloo Road?

Regé played young teacher Guy Braxton in the 10th and final series of the BBC drama, with his first appearance being in episode 13. He starred in the show from October 2014 until March 2015.

Guy became a teacher at the new Scottish school after its move from Rochdale after a six-week fast-track programme, and is shown to be a talented teacher, but lacking in organisation.

It is later found out that he is struggling financially, and Guy is forced to sleep some nights at the school.

Regé plays the Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

What has Regé-Jean Page said about Bridgerton?

Before the show's release, Regé opened up to Heart.co.uk about his Bridgerton romance storyline with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

He said: "I like that there’s a complication to the romance between these two characters. I think that they’re both very intelligent, very precocious characters that are used to being the smartest people in the room, and the moment they meet someone else who can stand up to them, and kind of match wits, I think it’s very exciting for them.

"And then figuring out how they can help each other grow into each other is very exciting, often difficult, but I think sometimes you’ve got to fight for this love. It’s just one of them."

Bridgerton is available to watch now on Netflix



