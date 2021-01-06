The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page
6 January 2021, 10:17 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 10:41
The spoon belonging to Simon Basset in Netflix series Bridgerton has garnered a legion of dedicated fans...
Move over, Connell's chain from Normal People, because we have a brand-new inanimate object to obsess over in 2021...
An Instagram page has been set up in dedication to the spoon used *seductively* by the Duke of Hastings in Shondaland's new Netflix series Bridgerton, and we cannot get enough.
Read more: Bridgerton creator says 'steamy' Netflix period drama is 'a marriage of history and fantasy'
It was launched by journalist Billie Bhatia, who was also the brains behind @connelschain, and it's already racked up an impressive 3,600 followers.
If you have somehow got through the last few weeks without bingeing every episode of Bridgerton and aren't familiar with the significance of said-spoon, please read on.
Read more: Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed
The Duke of Hastings Simon Basset - played by Regé-Jean Page - forms a deal with Daphne Bridgerton - played by Phoebe Dynevor - to pretend to form a fake romance which, predictably, becomes real.
In one enticing scene, Simon and Daphne are having tea in a cake shop - and he is shown seductively licking a silver spoon.
Your author does attempt to keep her readers satisfied. pic.twitter.com/abnmHWLKbx— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 29, 2020
While the scene is only a few seconds long, it caused an absolute frenzy on social media.
The first photo from the new Instagram page - named @thedukesspoon - reads: "An expert in the art of swoon”. *faints* 🥄 #bridgerton.
"Welcome to the Duke’s spoon, a space dedicated not only to tempting cutlery, but charming cravats (preferably loosened), sculpted abdomens and the raised eyebrow to end all raised eyebrows."
One comment on the post reads: "You are the peoples princess, thank you. *puts on my chain, grabs a spoon*"
Another added: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA theres connell’s chain and now there’s the duke’s spoon."
A third wrote: "the raised eyebrow gets me every time!"
Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now
NOW READ:
Is Bridgerton based on a book and how many are there in the series?