The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page

By Polly Foreman

The spoon belonging to Simon Basset in Netflix series Bridgerton has garnered a legion of dedicated fans...

Move over, Connell's chain from Normal People, because we have a brand-new inanimate object to obsess over in 2021...

An Instagram page has been set up in dedication to the spoon used *seductively* by the Duke of Hastings in Shondaland's new Netflix series Bridgerton, and we cannot get enough.

It was launched by journalist Billie Bhatia, who was also the brains behind @connelschain, and it's already racked up an impressive 3,600 followers.





Simon is played by Regé-Jean Page. Picture: Netflix

If you have somehow got through the last few weeks without bingeing every episode of Bridgerton and aren't familiar with the significance of said-spoon, please read on.

The Duke of Hastings Simon Basset - played by Regé-Jean Page - forms a deal with Daphne Bridgerton - played by Phoebe Dynevor - to pretend to form a fake romance which, predictably, becomes real.

In one enticing scene, Simon and Daphne are having tea in a cake shop - and he is shown seductively licking a silver spoon.

Your author does attempt to keep her readers satisfied. pic.twitter.com/abnmHWLKbx — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 29, 2020

While the scene is only a few seconds long, it caused an absolute frenzy on social media.

The first photo from the new Instagram page - named @thedukesspoon - reads: "An expert in the art of swoon”. *faints* 🥄 #bridgerton.

"Welcome to the Duke’s spoon, a space dedicated not only to tempting cutlery, but charming cravats (preferably loosened), sculpted abdomens and the raised eyebrow to end all raised eyebrows."

One comment on the post reads: "You are the peoples princess, thank you. *puts on my chain, grabs a spoon*"

Another added: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA theres connell’s chain and now there’s the duke’s spoon."

A third wrote: "the raised eyebrow gets me every time!"

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now

