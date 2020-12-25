Will there be a Bridgerton season two? Cast say 'we're all super keen' for second series

By Polly Foreman

Bridgerton season two: Will there be a second series of new Netflix series Bridgerton? The cast and creator has spoken out on the potential for more episodes...

Bridgerton may have only just dropped on Netflix, but those who've already binged every single episode (same) will surely be clamouring for news of a second series.

The Shondaland drama - set in early 19th Century Regency-era London - featured an explosive final episode, and we can't wait to find out what a second series might have in store for us.

Luckily for us, the series creator and cast have said they are hopeful for a season two - here's everything you need to know.

Bridgerton is set in early 19th century London. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a second series of Bridgerton?

Netflix haven't yet confirmed there will be a second series, but we're hopeful that more will be commissioned.

Bridgerton is based on a set of books written by Julia Quinn, meaning that the story has already been written - so further seasons could easily be in the pipeline.

Speaking about the potential for series two, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, told Heart.co.uk: "I’d love to do it, I think we’re all super keen. We have our fingers crossed."

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, added: "I think working on a show that was reality genuinely so joyful to make, we all had the best time, obviously it would be great to see a second season."

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What would happen in Bridgerton season two?

Show creator Chris Van Dusen told Heart.co.uk that he would 'love to' see a second season, and spoke out about what that would potentially look like.

He said: "Obviously, the first season that we’re focused on now is about the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne Bridgerton and her love affair with Simon.

"But we know there are eight Bridgerton books, there are eight Bridgerton siblings, and in success I’d love to be able to tell romances and stories for all of them.

He added: '[The series is] not just about Bridgertons, it is about a world and a society, but I think I would love to explore stories for all of them."

Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Basset, also added: "I think my favourite thing about these characters is because they’re so well built they can kind of go in any direction. They can scale the heights of happiness, they can implode and fall into a hole, you never quite know."

