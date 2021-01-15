Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor skipped past raunchy scenes while watching with Corrie star mum Sally

Phoebe Dynevor has opened up about the struggles of watching Bridgerton with her family... Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Phoebe plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama.

Unless you've been living under a rock these past few weeks, we're guessing you've probably seen Bridgerton by now.

The Netflix period drama has been hugely popular with viewers, with a whopping 63 million households estimated to have watched it.

It tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton, who enters the marriage mart and embarks on a romance with the hunky Duke of Hastings - and fans of the show will know that it isn't short of raunchy scenes...

Phoebe's mum is Corrie star Sally Dynevor. Picture: PA

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne has opened up about the struggles she faces watching the show with her mum Sally, who plays Sally Webster on Coronation Street, revealing that she would fast-forward sex scenes.

She told the Daily Star: "She is very proud and excited. I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it.

"I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about."

Bridgerton dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day, and fans of the show have been clamouring for news of a series two.

Although there hasn't been official word from Netflix, it looks like a number of further seasons will be in the pipeline.

Show creator Chris Van Dusen told Heart.co.uk that he would 'love to' see a second season, and spoke out about what that would potentially look like.

He said: "Obviously, the first season that we’re focused on now is about the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne Bridgerton and her love affair with Simon.

"But we know there are eight Bridgerton books, there are eight Bridgerton siblings, and in success I’d love to be able to tell romances and stories for all of them.

He added: '[The series is] not just about Bridgertons, it is about a world and a society, but I think I would love to explore stories for all of them."

Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Basset, also added: "I think my favourite thing about these characters is because they’re so well built they can kind of go in any direction. They can scale the heights of happiness, they can implode and fall into a hole, you never quite know."