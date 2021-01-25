Bridgerton fans spot historical blunders in 19th century Netflix series

Bridgerton fans have spotted some modern day blunders in the series. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Eagle-eyed Bridgerton fans have pointed out some modern-day mistakes after spotting yellow lines on the roads and Primark posters.

As we all spend more time indoors, the whole nation has seemingly become hooked on Netflix’s Bridgerton.

And while fans have gone wild at the news a second season is on the way later this year, some eagle-eyed viewers have started to notice a few historical blunders.

The hit series is set in 1813, with many scenes filmed around Bath's iconic Royal Crescent.

But as several Twitter users have pointed out, a scene in the first episode shows a horse-drawn carriage turning a corner on a cobbled road with a painted yellow line.

Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I've so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers... pic.twitter.com/6RgUeZ8l8a — Tom 🧑🏼‍🤝‍🧑🏻🌭🐶 (@Tom_TheSequel) January 3, 2021

That’s nothing.



You will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost. Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell.



Still a great one to watch though. #bridgerton — Dave (@votedave) January 6, 2021

These lines weren't painted on roads in the UK until the 1960s, when they were introduced to indicate parking restrictions.

One viewer joked: "Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I've so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover.

"I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers."

Other Twitter users claimed to have spotted modern street lights, parking signs, doorbells and downpipes on the front of buildings.

Many even claimed they spotted multiple Primark posters in a window in one scene, which wasn’t founded until 1969.

Some scenes were filmed right outside a branch of the store, with another fan writing: “You will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost.

"Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell."

One more added: "If anyone is curious about where I live just watch Bridgerton I can point out Primark in several shots."

This comes after Bridgerton's official Twitter account confirmed it will return for a second season.

Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet... pic.twitter.com/jwOJwl6zQi — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

The news was announced on Thursday in a message from Lady Whistledown herself, which read: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season.

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

"The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

"Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

