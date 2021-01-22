Bridgerton fans go wild as Netflix announces season two

Bridgerton will be returning for a second season on Netflix. Picture: Netflix/Liam Daniel/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Bridgerton will begin production of season two of the 1800s drama in the Spring of 2021.

It’s time to dig out your frilly yellow ball gown and over-the-top crown, because Bridgerton is coming back!

If you spent January hooked on the drama and secrets of the social season in London back in 1813, you’ll be over the moon to know Netflix has confirmed a second series.

The news was announced on Thursday in a message from Lady Whistledown herself, which read: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season.

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet... pic.twitter.com/jwOJwl6zQi — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

"The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

"Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Bridgerton has announced a second season. Picture: Netflix/Liam Daniel

Obviously, fans of the show have gone wild over the news, with one writing on Twitter: “I AM SO EXCITED YAY!!!!”

“I’m literally CRYING RIGHT NOW IM SO EXCITED,” said another, while a third joked: “Dearest Lady Whistledown, What delightful news you bring us! I do hope that season 2 is as delicious, and scandalous as the first season!”

The Netflix series is based on the first of eight books by Julia Quinn and follows the trials and tribulations of the Bridgerton and Featherington families during Regency era London.

While the first season focuses primarily on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), Lord Anthony Bridgerton will be the focus of the second social season.

Bridgerton creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen previously told Collider he would ‘love to tell the stories of all the siblings’.

He said: "This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure. I would love that."

It’s no surprise that Netflix has commissioned another series, as Bridgerton has become one of the most watched series’ in 2021 after its release on Christmas Day.

Netflix previously revealed: "In its first four weeks, Bridgerton is projected to court more than 63 million households, which would make it Netflix's fifth biggest original series launched to date."

