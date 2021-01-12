Bridgerton fans are just realising the Prince is also Cormac McLaggen from Harry Potter

Bridgerton's Prince Friederich is played by Freddie Stroma. Picture: Netflix/Warner Bros

By Naomi Bartram

Bridgerton's Prince Friederich is played by Freddie Stroma, who also plays Cormac McLaggen in Harry Potter.

Bridgerton has become our new favourite Netflix series after it landed lasted month.

The show is based on the book series of the same name, written by Julia Quinn, and revolves around two families during ‘the season,’.

This was an annual period where elite families would host formal events to introduce their children to society and find them a suitable partner.

But while we’ve already binged the whole season in a few days, some fans are just noticing that one of the characters has a connection to Harry Potter.

THE PRINCE FROM BRIDGERTON IS FREAKIN MCLAGGEN FROM HARRY POTTER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3ecZSk8EzX — Xoxo, Whistledown ✍🏻 (@shubidoo_) January 9, 2021

In fact, Prince Friederich is played by Freddie Stroma, who also plays Cormac McLaggen.

Read More: The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page

One person wrote on Twitter: "THE PRINCE FROM BRIDGERTON IS FREAKIN MCLAGGEN FROM HARRY POTTER."

Another fan then replied: "Oh my word", while a third added: "And he was [in] one of the Cinderella movies. I couldn't take him seriously in Bridgerton because of the accent."

Freddie appeared first in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, and then in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Parts 1 and 2.

Musical fans might also recognise him from 2012 film Pitch Perfect where he played a radio station manager at the local college radio station.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only connection we’ve seen to the wizarding world, as the actor who plays the Duke of Hastings, was also in Harry Potter.

31-year-old Regé-Jean actually appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows back in 2011 where he had a small ‘unnamed’ role.

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean appeared in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

One excited viewer shared the bombshell on Twitter, writing: "REGÉ-JEAN PAGE AKA THE DUKE OF HASTINGS AKA SIMON BASSET IS IN HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS.”

He then added: "He can be seen at the wedding next to Hermione when Kingsley sends his Patronus."

If you wanted more info about Regé-Jean, he has also starred in shows such as For The People, Casualty, Waterloo Road, Fresh Meat and Sylvie's Love.

Now Read: Who plays the Simon Basset in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work