Bridgerton fans are just realising the Prince is also Cormac McLaggen from Harry Potter

12 January 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 15:07

Bridgerton's Prince Friederich is played by Freddie Stroma
Bridgerton's Prince Friederich is played by Freddie Stroma. Picture: Netflix/Warner Bros
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Bridgerton's Prince Friederich is played by Freddie Stroma, who also plays Cormac McLaggen in Harry Potter.

Bridgerton has become our new favourite Netflix series after it landed lasted month.

The show is based on the book series of the same name, written by Julia Quinn, and revolves around two families during ‘the season,’.

This was an annual period where elite families would host formal events to introduce their children to society and find them a suitable partner.

But while we’ve already binged the whole season in a few days, some fans are just noticing that one of the characters has a connection to Harry Potter.

In fact, Prince Friederich is played by Freddie Stroma, who also plays Cormac McLaggen.

Read More: The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page

One person wrote on Twitter: "THE PRINCE FROM BRIDGERTON IS FREAKIN MCLAGGEN FROM HARRY POTTER."

Another fan then replied: "Oh my word", while a third added: "And he was [in] one of the Cinderella movies. I couldn't take him seriously in Bridgerton because of the accent."

Freddie appeared first in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, and then in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Parts 1 and 2.

Musical fans might also recognise him from 2012 film Pitch Perfect where he played a radio station manager at the local college radio station.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only connection we’ve seen to the wizarding world, as the actor who plays the Duke of Hastings, was also in Harry Potter.

31-year-old Regé-Jean actually appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows back in 2011 where he had a small ‘unnamed’ role.

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean appeared in Harry Potter
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean appeared in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

One excited viewer shared the bombshell on Twitter, writing: "REGÉ-JEAN PAGE AKA THE DUKE OF HASTINGS AKA SIMON BASSET IS IN HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS.”

He then added: "He can be seen at the wedding next to Hermione when Kingsley sends his Patronus."

If you wanted more info about Regé-Jean, he has also starred in shows such as For The People, Casualty, Waterloo Road, Fresh Meat and Sylvie's Love.

Now Read: Who plays the Simon Basset in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Cabins is filmed in the UK

Where is ITV's The Cabins filmed?

Two Married at First Sight Australia season 6 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?
Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened with Jessika Power and Dan Webb?
This Morning viewers stunned as Fairy, Troll and Leprechaun 'throuple' share relationship details

This Morning viewers speechless as Fairy, Troll and Leprechaun 'throuple' share relationship details

This Morning

Rebekah Vardy's skating partner sustained an injury during rehearsals

Rebekah Vardy put Dancing On Ice partner in hospital after slicing his face with skate

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Greg Shepherd posing with Billie Faiers and daughter Nelly

What does Greg Shepherd do? Job, age and Instagram revealed

Oliver Ryan plays John’s son Adrian Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders

The Pembrokeshire Murders: Where is John Cooper's son Adrian now?
Bronson Norrish appeared on Married at First Sight Australia 6

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Bronson Norrish now?
Mamudo is currently starring on The Cabins

The Cabins: Who is Mamudo Dabo and what is his net worth?

Here's how you should be washing your towels

Expert reveals why you should never wash your towels in large batches

Lifestyle