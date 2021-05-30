The Masked Dancer's Flamingo's identity revealed in second unmasking

Did you guess correctly? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The second episode of The Masked Dancer aired tonight, and the identity of Flamingo was revealed.

The Masked Dancer is officially here, and it's just as bonkers as we knew it would be.

The ITV show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, but sees mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than a song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

Tonight, the second batch of mystery celebs did their first performances - with Squirrel, Carwash, Beagle, Frog, Rubber Chicken, and Flamingo all performing for the panel and audience.

In the end, it was Frog, Flamingo and Squirrel who were in the bottom three - and Flamingo was chosen to be eliminated by the panel.

After a dramatic unmasking, it turned out it was Louise Redknapp behind the mask!

Louise Redknapp was behind Flamingo's mask! Picture: ITV

She opened up about her decision to do the show in a subsequent exit interview, saying "After being in lockdown for so long, it felt like such a nice change to get out and not only dance, which is something I love, but keep fit and just thoroughly enjoy doing something fun."

Louise also discussed how difficult it was keeping it all secret, saying: "It’s hard because obviously you’re going to do dance rehearsals and you can’t tell people where you are so you’re forever making up excuses! Luckily my kids are teenagers and they didn’t ask too many questions."

The Masked Dancer is on every night this week (with the exception of Wednesday), with the final taking place on Saturday June 5.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan have all returned to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining them for the first time.

Speaking previously about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

The second unmasking took place tonight. Picture: ITV

The Masked Dancer continues tomorrow at 7:30pm