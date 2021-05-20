Friends cast ages: How old are the cast of Friends now?

It has been more than 25 years since the last episode of Friends aired. Picture: Instagram

How old is Matthew Perry now and what are the ages of the rest of cast? Everything you need to know ahead of the reunion show...

Try to stay calm everyone, but the Friends reunion is finally here.

Yep, a new trailer was released which sees Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry back together.

The final episode of the much-loved sitcom aired all the way back in 2004, but the cast have been teasing a special episode for more than a year.

Ahead of its release in the US next week, the clip shows the stars walking around the original set at Warner Bros Studios, taking part in a trivia game and reading out iconic scenes.

The Friends Reunion is coming to our screens soon. Picture: HBO

But as we prepare for an emotional reunion, how old are the cast of Friends now? Here’s what we know…

How old are the Friends cast now?

Matthew Perry age

Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry is the youngest member of the cast, and is 51-years-old.

After becoming addicted to pain medication during his time on the show, he checked into rehab in 1997.

The actor has since starred on The Kennedys After Camelot, The Odd Couple, Mr. Sunshine and 17 Again with Zac Efron.

Matthew Perry is the youngest member of the Friends cast. Picture: PA Images

Courteney Cox age

Courteney Cox - who played Monica Gellar - is 56-years-old.

After her role in the sitcom, Courteney starred in the series Cougar Town, as well as appearing in Shameless and Modern Family.

The actress also starred as Gale Weathers in the Scary Movie franchise.

Jennifer Aniston age

Rachel Green star Jennifer Aniston is now 52-years-old.

Since appearing in Friends, Jennifer has gone on to have a successful film actress, starring in comedies like He's Just Not That Into You, Horrible Bosses and We’re the Millers.

Jennifer Aniston is now 52-years-old. Picture: PA Images

David Schwimmer age

David Schwimmer played Ross Geller and is now 54-years-old.

The actor’s more recent credits include playing Melman the giraffe in the Madagascar movies and Robert Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

He also played a blogger named Noah, on the Will & Grace revival and stars on the sitcom Intelligence.

Matt LeBlanc age

Joey Tribianni actor Matt LeBlanc is now 53-years-old.

Matt LeBlanc presented Top Gear in the UK after Friends. Picture: PA Images

After Friends, Matt landed a spin-off series called Joey which ended after two seasons.

His role in the show Episodes earned him a Golden Globes win for best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical television series.

He also landed a hosting role on Top Gear from 2016 to 2019.

Lisa Kudrow age

Lisa Kudrow - aka Phoebe Buffay - is the oldest member of the Friends cast at 57-years-old.

TV and film fans will recognise Lisa from movies like P.S. I Love You, Easy A and The Girl on the Train.

She also played Congresswoman Josephine Marcus in a few episodes of ABC's Scandal and also created and starred on the Showtime series Web Therapy.

