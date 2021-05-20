First look at the Friends reunion in emotional new trailer

By Alice Dear

The Friends reunion is around the corner, and we're now been treated to a first look at the highly anticipated show.

Friends stars Jennifer Anniston, 52, Matt LeBlanc, 43, Courtney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matthew Perry, 41, and David Schwimmer, 54, have reunited for a special one-off reunion episode.

The news that the stars would reunite was confirmed last year, and now a trailer has dropped ahead of the episode's release on May 27.

In the trailer, all five main characters reunite in emotional scenes as they revisit their old set, their old storylines and their old outfits.

The Friends stars have reunited for a one-off special 17 years after the show finished. Picture: HBO/YouTube

The five stars also can be seen sitting down for an interview with James Corden as they discuss their time on the show and lives since.

In highly emotive scenes, Courtney says the five of them became "best friends" on the show, while Jennifer Aniston can be heard asking: "Where are the tissues?"

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox were emotional during the reunion. Picture: HBO/YouTube

The cast of Friends could be seen recreating some of their most famous scenes. Picture: HBO/YouTube

In one scene from the trailer, Matthew can be seen breaking down as they reminisce about the show.

It looks like the reunion will also see the cast recreate some of their most iconic scenes, including the quiz that determined who would get Monica and Rachel's apartment, as well as the moment Phoebe finds out Chandler and Monica are sleeping together: "My eyes! My eyes!".

There's also a catwalk where the iconic outfits from the show are displayed, including Ross' Armadillo costume and Rachel's pink bridesmaid dress.

The entire cast sat down with James Corden to talk about their time on the show and their lives since. Picture: HBO/YouTube

The reunion comes 17 years after the show ended following 236 episodes and ten seasons.

Since the news that the cast would be reuniting dropped last year, Friends fans have been patiently waiting for the big day.

The one-off special will air in the US on May 27 on HBO, and will be available to watch in the UK, however, a release date has not been confirmed.

