Friends’ most hated episode ever officially revealed as ‘The One with the Invitation’

The worst episode of Friends has been revealed. Picture: Warner Bros

The least popular Friends episode has been revealed, after getting the lowest viewers ratings.

Despite the final episode airing back in 2004, Friends is still one of the best-loved TV shows ever.

But while most of us spend hours bingeing the entire ten series’, it turns out one particular episode hasn’t been well received.

And it’s hardly a surprise to any of us that it involves Ross’ ex wife Emily…

According to fan ratings, season four’s The One With The Invitation is the most hated episode.

The One With The Invitation has been hailed the most hated episode. Picture: Warner Bros

If you can’t remember exactly what happens, it sees Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) receiving an invitation to Ross (David Schwimmer) and Emily’s (Helen Baxendale) wedding.

After a series of flash backs of Ross and Rachel’s relationship over the years, Ross chooses to send an invite to his ex-girlfriend.

But still in love with Ross, Rachel decides it will be too painful London and stays in New York with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) who is pregnant with her brother’s triplets.

The study was carried out by money.co.uk, who used IMDb ratings to chart how the audience reception has changed throughout its run.

The One with the Invitation scored 7.2 with viewers, while the show had an average of 8.5 across its 10 seasons and 236 episodes.

It could have something to do with the less than warm reception Emily has got from viewers.

Meanwhile, season five’s The One Where Everybody Finds Out has been hailed as the best episode of all time.

This is when the gang learns one-by-one that Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) have been secretly dating for the past few months.

We’re still not over THAT scene where Phoebe tries to seduce Chandler…

Meanwhile, 16 years after the final episode, it was recently revealed that the whole Friends cast will appear on television together for the first time in a reunion show.

While it was initially scheduled for 2020, it has had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

