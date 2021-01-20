Friends fans have only just discovered that Matthew Perry's real dad was in an episode

20 January 2021, 11:07

Matthew Perry's dad was in an episode of Friends
Matthew Perry's dad was in an episode of Friends. Picture: Warner Bros

Chandler's actual dad appears in an episode of Friends in season four...

After 25 years on our screens, we thought we knew everything there was to know about Friends.

But fans have been left shocked this week after realising that Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry had his own dad play a character during one episode.

In case you had no idea either, John Bennett Perry appears in the season four episode titled 'The One With Rachel's New Dress'.

This sees Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) try and seduce her new boyfriend Joshua (Tate Donovan) at his parents’ humongous house.

John Bennett Perry appeared in season four of Friends
John Bennett Perry appeared in season four of Friends. Picture: Warner Bros

After slipping into a nightdress and making herself comfortable on his piano, Rachel is horrified when Joshua’s parents then walk in.

Read More: Friends’ most hated episode ever officially revealed as ‘The One with the Invitation’

To make things worse, she then has to go out for dinner with the whole family while still wearing her lingerie.

But while we’ve watched this episode approximately 624 times, it’s come to light that Joshua's dad is actually Matthew Perry's real-life dad.

Just like his son, John Bennett Perry, 80, has had a long career in TV and film, starring in the likes of Veronica Mars, Independence Day and George of the Jungle.

As we all know, Matthew’s dad isn’t the only actor to have made a cameo in Friends over the years.

Brad Pitt famously played Ross’ (David Schwimmer) old college friend Will Colbert who had a vendetta against Rachel.

And remember in season six when Ross went out with his student Elizabeth Stevens? Bruce Willis played Paul Stevens, Elizabeth's dad and Rachel’s short-lived boyfriend.

Danny Devito even made an appearance during Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) bachelorette party as stripper Officer Goodbody.

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow recently confirmed the long-awaited Friends reunion show has now started filming.

The extra special programme was due to air last year, but it had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew also told fans on Twitter that it's scheduled to drop at the beginning of March.

Now Read: Can you finish off these Friends jokes? Only true super fans will ace this fun quiz

