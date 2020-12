Can you finish off these Friends jokes? Only true super fans will ace this fun quiz

Will you be sharing a celebratory glass of champagne with Ross at the end of this quiz? Picture: Getty

You've watched Friends at least fifty times; you've named at least one pet 'Gunther'; and you had your hair cut in to long 'Rachel' layers even when it wasn't fashionable. But how much do you really love the show? Take this quiz and find out!

Read more: Matthew Perry announces engagement to Molly Hurwitz after three years of dating