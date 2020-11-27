Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, engaged to Molly Hurwitz, 29, and says she's the ‘greatest woman alive’

Matthew Perry has announced his engagement. Picture: Gety/MEGA

Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

Friends legend Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, describing her as the 'greatest woman alive'.

Matthew, 51, who played Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom, has been dating Molly - a literary manager - since 2018.

Speaking about his upcoming nuptials, he told People: "I decided to get engaged.

Matthew Perry is engaged to his girlfriend. Picture: Getty

"Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The couple briefly split earlier this year, but have since rekindled their romance.

An insider said of their relationship: "Molly has been seeing Matthew for months, they mix in the same circles and she’s originally from New York where they have spent time together.

Molly is a literary manager. Picture: Youtube/Uptomyknees/GIRL STORIES SEASON 2

"She has a very quirky sense of humor and they hit it off immediately.

"Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she’s been great for Matthew."

The couple have been dating since 2019. Picture: MEGA

They were first pictured together in 2019, and are reported to have enjoyed a romantic Christmas together.

According to The Sun, Molly posted a photograph speaking about her 'boyfriend' from his $35 million LA house.

Matthew played Chandler Bing in Friends, which ran from 1994 - 2004. Picture: Getty

She then confirmed their relationship in a loved-up Valentine's message to Matthew soon after he joined Instagram, writing: "Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer.

"HVD to my favorite."

