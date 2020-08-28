The Friends characters that wouldn't be able to afford their apartments in real life

You were right to question how Monica and Rachel could afford that apartment. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Struggling to believe Rachel and Monica could live in *that* apartment with their jobs? Well, you'd be right.

We love Friends for so many reasons, but how realistic the show is is not one of them.

Even the biggest Friends fans can confess that with their jobs and salaries, many of the characters would never be able to afford their homes, holidays and general lifestyles.

Now, new research has revealed just which of the main Friends cast could and could not afford their apartments in New York City depending on their jobs.

Budgeting fintech bank, thinkmoney, have calculated how much Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross would have been making per month, and how much their homes would be costing them.

While Monica and Rachel would struggle to afford their lifestyles, Chandler and Joey would be fine. Picture: Getty

The results found that three of the characters would be making enough to sustain their lifestyle – Ross, Joey and Chandler.

The results found that Monica and Rachel were the least likely characters to be able to afford their lifestyles with waitressing jobs at Moondance Diner and Central Perk.

They estimated that Monica would be bringing home around £1,329 per month, and would be paying £1,791 every four weeks for her half of the rent.

This would leave Monica with -£462 a month.

With her role as a waitress and her rent in Monica's apartment, Rachel would be down -£462 per month. Picture: Getty

Rachel, also being a waitress for the first three series, would have been bringing in the same amount as Monica and paying the same for rent, also leaving her with -£462 per month.

Phoebe would also not be able to afford her lifestyle, with the research finding her career as a massage therapist and rent would leave her with -£355 per month.

Ross, Chandler and Joey, on the other hand, would be able to afford their lifestyles in New York.

Ross Gellar would be bringing in £4,466 per month as a Palaeontologist, while he would be spending around £3,526 on his rent.

Chandler would be living his best life in New York. Picture: Getty

As an actor, Joey would have been making an estimated £2,961 per month, while his half of the rent would have been £1,791.

Chandler would have been the most well off, making around £4,252 per month as a IT Procurement Manager, while his £1,791 share of rent would have left him with £2,461 to spend per month.

