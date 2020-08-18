Incredible new Friends homeware collection features replica of the Central Perk sofa

18 August 2020, 15:15

The Friends homeware collection is on sale now
The Friends homeware collection is on sale now. Picture: Getty/iwantoneofthose.com

A new Friends homeware collection featuring incredible decor inspired by the TV show has just dropped.

If you, like much of the population, have been watching Friends pretty much on a constant loop for the last two decades we have great news.

You can now deck out your house with some incredible Friends-themed homeware - including a replica of the famous orange sofa from Central Perk (if you've got a spare £1,999.99...)

The collection includes a replica of the famous orange sofa
The collection includes a replica of the famous orange sofa. Picture: Getty

The collection - from iwantoneofthose.com - features a whopping 82 products, most of which are significantly more affordable than the sofa.

These include a 'We were on a break' mug, 'You're the Chandler to my Joey' coasters, Friends-themed wall prints, as well as Central Perk cushions, and 'You're my lobster' fleece blankets.

The sofa will cost you £1,999.99
The sofa will cost you £1,999.99. Picture: iwantoneofthose.com

You can view the full collection at iwantoneofthose.com.

In other Friends news, Jennifer Aniston recently spoke out about the upcoming reunion - revealing that it will be 'more exciting' following the news that it's been pushed back to 2021.

This mug features one of the show's most classic lines
This mug features one of the show's most classic lines. Picture: iwantoneofthose.com
Fancy decorating your walls with Friends-themed art?
Fancy decorating your walls with Friends-themed art? Picture: iwantoneofthose.com

Speaking about the move, Jennifer - who played Rachel Green - told Deadline that the 'glass is half full'.

The 51-year-old added: "It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed.

Friends aired between 1992 and 2004
Friends aired between 1992 and 2004. Picture: Getty

