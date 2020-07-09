Friends actor David Schwimmer labels show's lack of diversity 'wrong'

David Schwimmer said he thought his character, Ross, should date women of all races. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the hit sitcom, said he pushed for more representation.

David Schwimmer, 53, has spoken out about the lack of diversity in Friends.

The actor portrayed one of the main characters on the show, Ross Geller, for the 10 seasons it ran.

And while the show is beloved by many and is known as one of the best American sitcoms to date, the lack of diversity in the casting has never gone unnoticed.

When Friends was on between 1994 and 2004, and now when it is still being rewatched by millions, the show received some negative backlash over the lack of race diversity in the cast.

Davis Schwimmer told Entertainment Tonight Friends' lack of diversity was 'wrong'. Picture: Getty

Now, actor David Schwimmer has revealed that he thought it was "wrong" for the show to lack representation of other races.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “It just felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show.”

The actor revealed that he pushed for his character to date women of 'all races'. Picture: Getty

He added that he had often pushed for his character, Ross, to date women of all races throughout the ten seasons.

He said: “I really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races."

The main Friends cast are set to reunite later this year for a one-off special. Picture: Getty

However, David did add that there was great representation in the show when it came to the LGBTQ+ community.

He explained: “It was doing some incredible things.

“If you remember the pilot, my character was losing his wife to a woman.

"The way they portrayed gay marriage and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great.”

David is currently expected to reunite with his Friends co-stars later this year for a much-anticipated reunion.

