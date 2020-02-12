Exclusive

David Schwimmer speaks out on Friends reunion rumours

Is a Friends reunion really in the pipeline? David Schwimmer has spoken out on the rumours...

The internet exploded last week following reports that a Friends reunion was in the works.

After its final episode aired back in 2004, fans have been clamouring for a reunion series or special - and it looks like our prayers may have finally been answered.

The last episode of Friends aired in 2004. Picture: Getty

The cast - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc - have been teasing us with group selfies and cryptic tweets for weeks, and last week a source told Deadline that a new one-off episode had been confirmed.

Heart caught up with David Schwimmer - who plays Ross Geller - ahead of his new Sky One show Intelligence and asked about the rumours.

Sadly, though, he held his heart close to his chest, saying: "I wish there was something I could share with you that was official, but I can't.

And when pressed about whether he would be up for a reunion, he cryptically replied: "I don't know. It depends what exactly you're talking about."

His words come just weeks after the whole gang broke the internet with their first known picture together since the series aired.

Jennifer Aniston's shared the pic to Instagram alongside the caption: "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻".

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed star in new comedy Intelligence. Picture: Sky

David was speaking to Heart with Nick Mohammed ahead of their new show Intelligence, a comedy set in intelligence service GCHQ, which is out soon on Sky One.

Speaking about the show, Nick, who wrote the sitcom, said: "It's a work place sitcom set in GCHQ - some people are saying it's Homeland meets the office. It deals with some of that subject matter in a banal way."