Exclusive

David Schwimmer speaks out on Friends reunion rumours

12 February 2020, 14:50 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 15:01

Is a Friends reunion really in the pipeline? David Schwimmer has spoken out on the rumours...

The internet exploded last week following reports that a Friends reunion was in the works.

Read more: Courtney Cox sparks Friends reunion rumours as she cosies up to Matthew Perry

After its final episode aired back in 2004, fans have been clamouring for a reunion series or special - and it looks like our prayers may have finally been answered.

The last episode of Friends aired in 2004
The last episode of Friends aired in 2004. Picture: Getty

The cast - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc - have been teasing us with group selfies and cryptic tweets for weeks, and last week a source told Deadline that a new one-off episode had been confirmed.

Heart caught up with David Schwimmer - who plays Ross Geller - ahead of his new Sky One show Intelligence and asked about the rumours.

Read more: These four Friends storylines that were axed by bosses would have made the show completely different

Sadly, though, he held his heart close to his chest, saying: "I wish there was something I could share with you that was official, but I can't.

And when pressed about whether he would be up for a reunion, he cryptically replied: "I don't know. It depends what exactly you're talking about."

His words come just weeks after the whole gang broke the internet with their first known picture together since the series aired.

Jennifer Aniston's shared the pic to Instagram alongside the caption: "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻".

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed star in new comedy Intelligence
David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed star in new comedy Intelligence. Picture: Sky

David was speaking to Heart with Nick Mohammed ahead of their new show Intelligence, a comedy set in intelligence service GCHQ, which is out soon on Sky One.

Read more: Friends star who played baby Emma shares unseen snaps of cast to mark show's 25th anniversary

Speaking about the show, Nick, who wrote the sitcom, said: "It's a work place sitcom set in GCHQ - some people are saying it's Homeland meets the office. It deals with some of that subject matter in a banal way."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent was sent into chaos as an act went wrong

Britain's Got Talent auditions descend into panic as magic act goes wrong, forcing Simon Cowell to step in
Tyler Moon could be returning to EastEnders

Is Tyler Moon returning to EastEnders? Actor Tony Discipline sends fans wild as he hints at comeback
Shaughna will reveal her feelings for Luke tonight

Shaughna will admit feelings for Luke M in tonight's shock Love Island twist
ITV viewers noticed audio issues during This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning disaster as broken audio makes show 'unwatchable'

This Morning

Netflix have revealed how to find out the first thing you ever watched on their service

Netflix users go wild for hack that lets you see the first thing you ever watched

Trending on Heart

This packing hack is a game changer

Holidaymaker shares unusual packing hack that fits five days of clothes into hand luggage

Lifestyle

The unique-looking coin has fetched over £100 on eBay

Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

Lifestyle

Disney is opening a new Frozen Land in Paris

First look pictures of new Disneyland Paris ‘Frozen Land’ reveal Elsa’s palace and icy mountains

Lifestyle

Would you try it? (stock images)

A 'classic pasta and gravy dish' has divided the internet

Food & Health

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Who is Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz Marsland and how many children do they have? Inside the Strictly winner’s marriage

Celebrities