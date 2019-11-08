Courtney Cox sparks Friends reunion rumours as she cosies up to Matthew Perry

Monica and Chandler reunited. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry recently reunited for an adorable selfie.

The Friends stars have been spending an awful lot of time together over the past few weeks.

First Jennifer Anniston broke Instagram with a photo of the whole cast reuniting, and now Courteney Cox has shared an equally exciting selfie with Matthew Perry.

In the snap, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing were back together for a lunch date on Thursday afternoon.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends," Courteney, 55, wrote alongside the photo.

Jennifer Aniston - aka Rachel Green - shared the love, as she excitedly wrote: “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS.”

While Phoebe Buffay actress Lisa Kudrow added: “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”

And there were also plenty of excited fans who wanted to get in on the action, as one wrote: “I love them so much that it hurts my heart 😭😭💖💖💖”

“Chandler and Monica! Chandler and Monica!! Oh my🙈🙈🙈,” another said.

This comes after Jennifer, 50, made her Instagram debut with a photo of the whole cast back together again.

She joined Matthew, Courteney, Lisa, 56, David Schwimmer, 53, and Matt LeBlanc, 52, for dinner at Courteney's house.

Obviously, Friends fans couldn’t help but speculate the cast were filming a reboot of some sort.

Jennifer did little to dampen rumours when she recently hinted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the team are ‘working on something’ together for the first time in 15 years.

Unfortunately, the actress later backtracked when she said in an interview: "No, we just love to get together whenever we can.

"The girls are very good at keeping up with time together but, when it happens that we are all together, it's just so much fun."

Showrunner Marta Kauffman also ruled out reviving the show last month when she told a Friends 25th anniversary panel at Tribeca TV Festival: “We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot.

“The show was about that time in life when friends are your family.”