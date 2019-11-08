Courtney Cox sparks Friends reunion rumours as she cosies up to Matthew Perry

8 November 2019, 14:10 | Updated: 8 November 2019, 14:16

Monica and Chandler reunited
Monica and Chandler reunited. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry recently reunited for an adorable selfie.

The Friends stars have been spending an awful lot of time together over the past few weeks.

First Jennifer Anniston broke Instagram with a photo of the whole cast reuniting, and now Courteney Cox has shared an equally exciting selfie with Matthew Perry.

In the snap, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing were back together for a lunch date on Thursday afternoon.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends," Courteney, 55, wrote alongside the photo.

Jennifer Aniston - aka Rachel Green - shared the love, as she excitedly wrote: “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS.”

Read More: Jennifer Aniston sparks Friends reunion rumours as she posts selfie with the entire cast

While Phoebe Buffay actress Lisa Kudrow added: “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”

And there were also plenty of excited fans who wanted to get in on the action, as one wrote: “I love them so much that it hurts my heart 😭😭💖💖💖”

“Chandler and Monica! Chandler and Monica!! Oh my🙈🙈🙈,” another said.

Read More: Supernanny Jo Frost returns with new series of hit parenting show after eight years off-air

This comes after Jennifer, 50, made her Instagram debut with a photo of the whole cast back together again.

She joined Matthew, Courteney, Lisa, 56, David Schwimmer, 53, and Matt LeBlanc, 52, for dinner at Courteney's house.

Obviously, Friends fans couldn’t help but speculate the cast were filming a reboot of some sort.

Jennifer did little to dampen rumours when she recently hinted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the team are ‘working on something’ together for the first time in 15 years.

Unfortunately, the actress later backtracked when she said in an interview: "No, we just love to get together whenever we can.

"The girls are very good at keeping up with time together but, when it happens that we are all together, it's just so much fun."

Showrunner Marta Kauffman also ruled out reviving the show last month when she told a Friends 25th anniversary panel at Tribeca TV Festival: “We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot.

“The show was about that time in life when friends are your family.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Neil Jones still doesn't know if he can perform this weekend

Will Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones return to dance with Alex Scott this Saturday?

Strictly Come Dancing

James Martin has lost five stone over the past few years

James Martin's dramatic weight loss after Saturday Morning host dropped five stone

Celebrities

Alison is a huge hit with viewers and will be hosting her own show

Alison Hammond lands her own daytime chat show after impressing ITV bosses

Celebrities

Jo Frost is back for a new series of Supernanny

Supernanny Jo Frost returns with new series of hit parenting show after eight years off-air
Viewers think Mandy and Vinny are lovers

Emmerdale spoilers: Horrified viewers predict Mandy Dingle and fake ‘son’ Vinny are lovers in shock twist

Trending on Heart

The new IKEA Christmas advert has been praised

IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song
One cafe is making an effort to be more inclusive

Cafe replace their gingerbread men with ‘gingerbread gender neutral people’, but not everyone is happy

Lifestyle

Sheridan Smith is expecting her first child and only announced the pregnancy last month

Sheridan Smith excitedly reveals the gender of her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn

Celebrities

The Christmas letter has a huge mistake in it... can you spot it?

Furious shopper slams Home Bargains Christmas letter for glaring typo

Lifestyle

Toby Carvery have teamed up with Just Eat

You can now get a roast delivered to your door as Toby Carvery launch delivery service

Lifestyle

Constance is known for her liberal laid back approach

'Lazy' mum slammed for only bathing kids three times a week as 'it won't kill them'

Lifestyle