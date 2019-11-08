Supernanny Jo Frost returns with new series of hit parenting show after eight years off-air

By Naomi Bartram

Supernanny is coming back to our TV screens next year after eight years away.

It’s time to dust off your naughty step, because Jo Frost - aka Supernanny - is returning following a very long hiatus.

The hit series followed family expert Jo as she travelled around the country tackling the parenting problems of some of the naughtiest children.

And on Thursday it was announced the 48-year-old is returning for 20 all-new episodes of the hit show after taking an eight-year break.

This time, TV star Jo is taking on families across America, with the series being broadcast on Lifetime.

Supernanny is back after eight years. Picture: Lifetime

In a new teaser trailer, which parodies the Taken movies, Jo Frost can be seen answering a mystery phone call while in the back of a black SUV

After being told that “the subject has taken matters into his own hands,” she leaves a message inspired by star of Taken Liam Neeson.

"I don't know who you are, but let me tell you what I'm doing here," she says, adding: "I'm here because I have a specific set of skills. Skills that I have perfected throughout my entire career."

Jo Frost has said she's excited to tackle parenting problems again. Picture: Lifetime

She then walks into a ruined house while continuing to talk quietly on the phone.

"Dealing with people just like you. If you listen to me now, this whole situation may turn out different for you," she can be heard saying.

Coming across a little girl, she then adds: "But if you don't... Oh if you don't, I will fix that.”

The girl then leans forward and whispers: "Good. Luck."

Speaking ahead of the new series, Jo told People she’s excited to get back on the road.

“I’m looking forward to families across America having access to my parental education surrounding their family challenges, as this country/government is short on providing the resources, staff and funding families so desperately need in society,” said.

Adding: “The USA. has changed, it is hurting, families are struggling more, families are less confident then ever.

“The style of the show, the family issues are also over a wider spectrum and cover many different global issues…internet has changed much.”

The British version of the original Supernanny ran for five seasons until 2008, while the US version lasted seven seasons on ABC, Style Network and UP TV until 2011.