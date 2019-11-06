The top 20 smartest children's names in the UK have been revealed

These are the smartest children's names. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

If you’re looking for some inspiration for what to call your next child, the top 20 smartest children’s names have been revealed.

Every parent wants their little ones to flourish as they grow up, but could the name you give them affect their success?

Well, now a UK tutoring website has revealed the names of the most academically gifted children.

Tutor House used its data to put together a list of its cleverest students when it comes to exam results in order to find the names commonly associated with high grades in school, college and university.

And it’s good news if your name is Emma - because this moniker came out on top for girls, while George was the winner for boys.

Emma and George are the smartest children's names, a new study claims. Picture: Getty Images

Elsewhere on the list, Fatima came in second and in third place is Eve, while fourth and fifth are Amelia and Felicity.

For boys, up second is Tom, and in third place is Mohammed, with Alfie and Marcus also proving to achieve above average grades.

Tutor House used data from 10,000 names on their database over the past five years .

Following the results, founder of the online platform Alex Dyer said names can “influence careers, personality traits and even physicality”.

He said: “Parents often spend a great deal of time deliberating on what name to give their child, and rightly so! It forms part of your child’s identity, with social science studies finding that a name can influence careers, personality traits and even physicality.

“With that in mind, and considering the wealth of data we have, we thought it would be interesting to see what names are most commonly associated with being academically gifted.

“While obviously your name has no reflection on your potential, the results are still interesting and might prove useful for parents who are struggling to settle on a name!”

See the full list below:

Top 10 smartest boys names:

1. George

2. Thomas

3. Mohammed

4. Alfie

5. Marcus

6. Hugo

7. Krishna

8. Timothy

9. Rajesh

10. Daniel

Top 10 smartest girls names:

1. Emma

2. Fatima

3. Eve

4. Amelia

5. Felicity

6. Clare

7. Priya

8. Zhara

9. Joanna

10. Sarah

This comes after the naughtiest names in the UK were revealed as Jack and Mia.

In a survey - by MyNameTags and CensusWide - the opinions of 1,500 teachers, children and parents in the UK were asked them to rank the most popular 20 baby names of 2019 from what they perceived as best or worst behaved.

Meanwhile, it turns out those with the names Isla and Arthur are considered the best-behaved.