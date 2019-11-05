Mums are loving Home Bargains' £3 Christmas Eve boxes for kids full of festive goodies
5 November 2019, 12:59
It includes a variety of treats such as a story book, cookies and a letter from Santa.
A mum's Home Bargains find has attracted thousands of comments and likes by excited parents who can't wait for Christmas.
The cut-price store is often praised for its incredible steals, and this one is no exception, as for only £3 you can grab your kids a Christmas Eve box, which is packed with festive treats for children.
Taking to a Facebook group, the excited parent posted an image of the red and white box, gushing about all she received for the low price.
In the box is a number of gifts such as a letter from Santa himself, a door hook, some fun festive stickers, a Christmas-themed story book and even some cookies.
"Christmas Eve boxes in Home Bargains, £2.99!" She wrote on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group.
"Contains Christmas story book, letter from Santa, door hook, stickers and cookies!
"Think it’s a fab price."
And others agreed with her bargain find, as thousands taking to the comments section to tag family and friends.
One wrote: "We need a trip to Home Bargains but quickly, before the other 1.8k people get there."
Another added below that they'll be running down to their nearest store ASAP to grab a few for the kids.
Hilariously, one parent even claimed they would be "getting them all".
Will you be heading out to pick up a few of the boxes from your local store?