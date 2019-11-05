Mums are loving Home Bargains' £3 Christmas Eve boxes for kids full of festive goodies

The cut price store always sell a variety of great festive bargains. Picture: Facebook/PA

By Mared Parry

It includes a variety of treats such as a story book, cookies and a letter from Santa.

A mum's Home Bargains find has attracted thousands of comments and likes by excited parents who can't wait for Christmas.

The cut-price store is often praised for its incredible steals, and this one is no exception, as for only £3 you can grab your kids a Christmas Eve box, which is packed with festive treats for children.

Home Bargains' £3 box will be a great treats for well-behaving kids. Picture: Facebook

Taking to a Facebook group, the excited parent posted an image of the red and white box, gushing about all she received for the low price.

In the box is a number of gifts such as a letter from Santa himself, a door hook, some fun festive stickers, a Christmas-themed story book and even some cookies.

"Christmas Eve boxes in Home Bargains, £2.99!" She wrote on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group.

"Contains Christmas story book, letter from Santa, door hook, stickers and cookies!

"Think it’s a fab price."

And others agreed with her bargain find, as thousands taking to the comments section to tag family and friends.

One wrote: "We need a trip to Home Bargains but quickly, before the other 1.8k people get there."

Home Bargains often attracts attention for their amazing steals. Picture: PA

Another added below that they'll be running down to their nearest store ASAP to grab a few for the kids.

Hilariously, one parent even claimed they would be "getting them all".

Will you be heading out to pick up a few of the boxes from your local store?