Mums are loving Home Bargains' £3 Christmas Eve boxes for kids full of festive goodies

5 November 2019, 12:59

The cut price store always sell a variety of great festive bargains
The cut price store always sell a variety of great festive bargains. Picture: Facebook/PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

It includes a variety of treats such as a story book, cookies and a letter from Santa.

A mum's Home Bargains find has attracted thousands of comments and likes by excited parents who can't wait for Christmas.

The cut-price store is often praised for its incredible steals, and this one is no exception, as for only £3 you can grab your kids a Christmas Eve box, which is packed with festive treats for children.

READ MORE: Miracle Home Bargains 99p spray promises to banish spiders from your home

Home Bargains' £3 box will be a great treats for well-behaving kids
Home Bargains' £3 box will be a great treats for well-behaving kids. Picture: Facebook

Taking to a Facebook group, the excited parent posted an image of the red and white box, gushing about all she received for the low price.

In the box is a number of gifts such as a letter from Santa himself, a door hook, some fun festive stickers, a Christmas-themed story book and even some cookies.

"Christmas Eve boxes in Home Bargains, £2.99!" She wrote on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group.

"Contains Christmas story book, letter from Santa, door hook, stickers and cookies!

"Think it’s a fab price."

And others agreed with her bargain find, as thousands taking to the comments section to tag family and friends.

One wrote: "We need a trip to Home Bargains but quickly, before the other 1.8k people get there."

Home Bargains often attracts attention for their amazing steals
Home Bargains often attracts attention for their amazing steals. Picture: PA

Another added below that they'll be running down to their nearest store ASAP to grab a few for the kids.

Hilariously, one parent even claimed they would be "getting them all".

Will you be heading out to pick up a few of the boxes from your local store?

