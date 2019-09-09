'Miracle' Home Bargains spray promises to BANISH spiders from your home - and it costs just 99p!

The spray will keep the spiders at bay. Picture: PA/Amazon

By Mared Parry

Arachnophobes should stock up as the bargain spray is likely to go out of stock quickly.

Home Bargains are doing spider-phobes an absolute solid at the moment as they're stocking a 99p spray that promises to repel all the eight-legged creatures from your home.

Households across the nation have fallen victim to the spider invasion of September, and it's only set to worsen as mating season for the creepy crawlies gets underway.

If you're scared of spiders you NEED this spray. Picture: PA

But if you've got a spare 99p you can get the problem under control, just head down to Home Bargains.

It's called The Buzz Spider Repellent and has a fresh minty smell, and is non-harmful as it's a completely natural formula that doesn't kill the spiders, just simply keeps them away.

You spray the product on windows, doors and any floorboards to prevent the critters from making themselves at home, so you can feel completely relaxed and at ease.

The Buzz's Spider Repellent is an absolute steal at 99p from the high street store. Picture: Home Bargains

The "miracle" product was highlighted in Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, after happy customer Sam Inned posted a picture of his bottle.

It's since attracted a whopping 3.6k likes and 8.4k comments from others who are keen to snap up the product, calling it "just what I need".

Sam's post read: "Home Bargains 99p! Works everytime! I hate spider season 😓🕷".

His suggestion went down a treat, with one person commenting: “Need this!”While another added: “Looks like a trip to Home Bargains for us!”

The spray is also available on Amazon, but will cost you £7.22, with free delivery.

You'll need to head into store to grab the 99p Home Bargains spray as it's not available on their website.

Happy spraying!