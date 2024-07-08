I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up revealed

8 July 2024, 15:09

Olivia Attwood and Danny Dyer are both rumoured to be entering the jungle
Olivia Attwood and Danny Dyer are both rumoured to be entering the jungle. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Tiasha Debray

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers can't wait to see the highly-anticipated celebrity line-up for 2024 as they question which high-profile stars are rumoured to be entering the jungle.

It’s the show that keeps UK residents going through the short dark days of winter, so are we really surprised that fans have already started speculating on which celebrities will enter the jungle in 2024 for the next season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here?

Ant and Dec are set to return to host the show, set in Australia, and there are some big names floating around for the all-star cast line-up for 2024 – from Olivia Attwood to Danny Dyer.

With the last season almost getting cancelled due to a very real cyclone, Sam Thompson exited the jungle as a champion. However, the 24th series won’t be airing until the end of 2024.

So which celebrities are rumoured to be in the cast of I’m A Celeb 2024? Here’s what we know.

Sam Thompson won I'm A Celeb 2023
Sam Thompson won I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is rumoured to be in the I'm A Celeb 2024 lineup?

Alan Halsall

Age: 41

Known for: Coronation Street

Alan Halsall is rumoured to be entering the jungle
Alan Halsall is rumoured to be entering the jungle. Picture: Getty

This isn’t the first time Alan Halsall has been rumoured to be joining I’m A Celeb, but maybe this year is finally his year.

The star was reportedly set to join the 2023 cast before injuring himself prior to entering the jungle last year.

Supposedly, the Corrie actor was kept on the books by producers and will be joining the 2024 cast.

Olivia Attwood

Age: 33

Known for: Love Island, TOWIE, Loose Women

Olivia Attwood was in I'm A Celebrity in 2022
Olivia Attwood was in I'm A Celebrity in 2022. Picture: Getty

Fans of the show already know that Olivia was on the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity, but had to leave the jungle early in the series due to medical reasons.

The tabloids reported that the media personality was suffering from extreme anaemia as well as alarmingly low levels of sodium and potassium, “It was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted. I tried to keep my emotions in check and keep it in perspective, things could be so much worse,” she told the publication.

So whilst she wasn’t cast in the 2023 season, could 2024 be her big comeback?

Phillip Schofield

Age: 62

Known for: This Morning, Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield left This Morning in 2023
Phillip Schofield left This Morning in 2023. Picture: Getty

Once again, Philip Schofield’s name has been thrown into the ring. Fans were so sure he would appear in the 2023 season of the show after he left his role on This Morning.

However just because it wasn’t in the cards for that year doesn’t rule it out completely.

Media outlets have been reporting that Phillip’s slowly been preparing for a ‘career comeback’ on television this year and, with the presenter jumping back on social media recently, perhaps he’ll be using I’m A Celeb to kickstart that for him.

Alex Beresford

Age: 43

Known for: Good Morning Britain

Alex Beresford appeared on Celebrity Race Across The World
Alex Beresford appeared on Celebrity Race Across The World. Picture: Getty

Not only has Alex recently been on Celebrity Race Across The World, but the weatherman has expressed a keen interest in entering the jungle.

Speaking to the tabloids, he revealed, "Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle."

Perhaps producers saw that and have made it happen for 2024.

Danny Dyer

Age: 46

Known for: EastEnders

Danny Dyer is Love Island's Dani Dyer's father
Danny Dyer is Love Island's Dani Dyer's father. Picture: Getty

Viewers are convinced that Danny Dyer has been getting ready to enter the jungle ever since he left his iconic role as Mick Carter on EastEnders in 2022.

With a long history of playing ‘the tough guy’ in UK film and television, it’s more than time for Danny to put his money where his mouth is and prove himself out in the wild.

The Dyer family are no strangers to reality TV after Dani Dyer, Danny’s daughter, won Love Island back in 2018.

Denise van Outen

Age: 50

Known for: The Big Breakfast, Ireland's Got Talent

Denise Van Outen appeared on Strictly Come Dancing
Denise Van Outen appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

The immensely talented Denise van Outen has done her fair share of reality TV, from narrating The Only Way Is Essex, to being a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent, Any Dream Will Do and Born To Shine, to participating in Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Gogglebox more recently.

Whilst she’s a favourite pick for 2024, Denise has revealed in the past that she turned down an offer to be on I’m A Celeb in 2021. Hopefully she’s changed her mind since!

Sam Aston

Age: 31

Known for: Coronation Street

Sam Aston has been on Coronation Street since 2003
Sam Aston has been on Coronation Street since 2003. Picture: Instagram: @samaston93

Soap star Sam Aston is known for his portrayal of Chesney Brown on Coronation Street, which he’s starred on since 2003.

With the nation having watched him grow up on their screens, the star has revealed in the past that he’d be interested in signing up for the show.

Sam spoke to OK! Magazine in 2021 and stated, "I've always said no to all of those shows, but then recently for some reason, I've been more open to the idea.”

“Jennie McAlpine and Andy Whyment did the jungle and both of them said it's the experience of a lifetime.”

"If I was offered it I would be open to the idea and open to the extra pennies!"

The Vivienne

Age: 32

Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Vivienne won the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK
The Vivienne won the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Instagram: @thevivienne_

The Vivienne won RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2015 and was the first winner of the UK version of the show.

The drag queen has been booked and busy appearing on the likes of Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Hunted, The Weakest Link, and Dancing on Ice.

So she certainly isn’t opposed to a stint on reality TV, and speaking to Lorraine in 2023, when asked about joining the jungle, she replied, "Do you know what, I've never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be."

Phil Taylor

Age: 63

Known for: Professional darts player

Phil Taylor&squot;s nickname is "The Power"
Phil Taylor's nickname is "The Power". Picture: Getty

Don’t underestimate Phil based on his age, the pro-darts champ has earned the nickname "The Power" throughout his illustrious career.

With three decades refining his aim, the champ has won 214 pro-tournaments, 85 major titles and 16 world championships.

Surely the jungle will be easy-peasy after all of that. The athlete has previously acknowledged he’d love the opportunity to enter the jungle, so will 2024 be his year?

Will Mellor

Age: 48

Known for: Hollyoaks, EastEnders

Will Mellor appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022
Will Mellor appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. Picture: Getty

Will Mellor has had a strong career playing some iconic characters in the UK film and television industry.

After years of starring in soaps and dramas, Will recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 – maybe this will be the start of a reality television era.

Richard Arnold

Age: 54

Known for: Good Morning Britain

Richard Arnold normally reports on I'm A Celebrity for ITV
Richard Arnold normally reports on I'm A Celebrity for ITV. Picture: Getty

Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold’s name has popped up in the rumour mill.

Perhaps in 2024, instead of reporting on the cast as he normally does with ITV, he’ll be the one being reported on from Down Under.

Harry Clark

Age: 23

Known for: The Traitors

Harry Clark won season 2 of The Traitors
Harry Clark won season 2 of The Traitors. Picture: Getty

Fans have highly anticipated the reappearance of The Traitors winner Harry Clark in the jungle.

Not only has the reality show winner had a huge year after winning series two of the show, but his cunning game tactics could come in handy in the Jungle.

The 23-year-old has also revealed he’d be open and excited to be part of the show when he appeared on Lorraine in 2023.

Unfortunately, none of these celebrities have actually been confirmed by ITV just yet.

