David Schwimmer's 'non-conformist' daughter Cleo, 9, has long hair shaved off

By Alice Dear

The Friends actor's daughter showed off her amazing new look as she shed her long brunette locks.

David Schwimmer's nine-year-old daughter, Cleo, has shaved her hair off.

The little girl, who the Friends actor, 53, has previously described as a 'non-conformist', had her mum Zoe Buckham give her a buzz cut.

In video footage recorded back in May, it appears the little girl had opted for a half head shaved style, before taking it all off this week.

David Schwimmer's daughter had her hair shaved off. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Buckman

Davis Schwimmer previously described his daughter Cleo as a 'non-conformist'. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Buckman

In the video, shared on Zoe's Instagram story, Cleo could be heard saying: "Goodbye hair, it was nice knowing you".

In an Instagram post, mum Zoe wrote: "The world is saying '[burn] it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening.

"I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn't, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!"

Cleo's mum, Zoe Buckman, took the clippers to Cleo's hair. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Buckman

David and former wife Zoe welcomed Cleo back in 2011, a year after they got married.

The couple announced they shocking split in 2017, at the time saying that their priority was their daughters happiness.

The pair remain good friends, and co-parent Cleo in New York.

