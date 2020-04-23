One of Phoebe's triplets from Friends is now all grown up and a TikTok sensation

By Alice Dear

Alexandria Cimoch has gone viral after revealing she played one of Phoebe's triplets in hit sitcom Friends.

One of Friends' most famous storylines happened in season four when Phoebe agreed to be the surrogate for her brother Frank and his wife Alice.

The storyline followed Phoebe's pregnancy and birth, including the moment she found out she was having triplets.

Season four of Friends first aired back in 1997, 23 years ago now, meaning the triplets who played Frank and Alice's children are now very grown up.

Alexandria Cimoch played one of the triplets in Friends, alongside her brothers. Picture: Instagram/Alexandria Cimoch

One of the twins was played by Alexandria Cimoch, who revealed to her 18,000 TikTok fans recently she was indeed one of the babies.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Alexandria confirmed she was one of the babies, alongside her three brothers Paul, Justin and Cole.

Yes – there were four babies in total who played the triplet roles.

In season four of Friends, Phoebe gives birth to triplets as she plays surrogate for her brother. Picture: NBC

The siblings returned to the show in season six for a scene in the coffee house. Picture: NBC

The triplets were two girls and a boy, called Leslie, Chandler and Frank Jr Jr, which meant one of her brothers had to play a girl to fit the storyline.

The four of them played the roles of the newborn babies back in 1997, and returned to the show years later for season six in an episode where Frank Jr tries to convince Phoebe to take one of them.

Alexandria Cimoch and her three brothers played the triplets through the series. Picture: Instagram/Alexandria Cimoch

Alexandria is now in her early 20s and a student at the University of Wisconsin.

The now-grown up former actress has wowed people with her transformation, with some even commenting that she looks just like her surrogate mother on the show, Lisa Kudrow.

