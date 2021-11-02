The best Christmas pyjamas on the high street 2021
2 November 2021, 12:11
Christmas pyjamas are the best way to mark the start of the festive season, and we've got all the best sets from the high street, including matching sets for families and friends.
With Halloween very much over, it is time to fully immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit as we count down the days until the big day.
With less than two months to go until Christmas Day – and considering where we were this time last year – people are really getting into the festive spirit.
And what's the best way to get all the Christmas feels? Pyjamas.
To make your search for the perfect pair of festive PJs, we've collected all the best sets from the high street which you can get your hands on NOW.
Pink Christmas Fair Isle Pyjama Set, £32.99
Red Fair Isle Matching Family Christmas Pyjama Set, £32.99
Vanessa Cosy Bottoms in 'Bright Petal Festive Friends' print, £35.00
Pieces Christmas Pyjama Set in Green Cactus Print, £28.00
Pure Cotton Bird Print Pyjama Set, £49.95
Cosy Pyjamas, £28
'Nice-ish' Red Stripe Henley Pyjama Set, £35.00
Buy them from Boux Avenue here.
Star Pyjamas, £75
Buy them from Elizabeth Scarlett here.