The best Christmas pyjamas on the high street 2021

2 November 2021, 12:11

These Christmas pyjamas will get you in the festive spirit
These Christmas pyjamas will get you in the festive spirit. Picture: PH/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Christmas pyjamas are the best way to mark the start of the festive season, and we've got all the best sets from the high street, including matching sets for families and friends.

With Halloween very much over, it is time to fully immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit as we count down the days until the big day.

With less than two months to go until Christmas Day – and considering where we were this time last year – people are really getting into the festive spirit.

And what's the best way to get all the Christmas feels? Pyjamas.

To make your search for the perfect pair of festive PJs, we've collected all the best sets from the high street which you can get your hands on NOW.

Pink Christmas Fair Isle Pyjama Set, £32.99

Pink Christmas Fair Isle Oh Deer Top and Bottom Pyjama Set by New Look
Pink Christmas Fair Isle Oh Deer Top and Bottom Pyjama Set by New Look. Picture: New Look

Buy them from New Look here.

Red Fair Isle Matching Family Christmas Pyjama Set, £32.99

Red Fair Isle Logo Matching Family Christmas Pyjama Set from New Look
Red Fair Isle Logo Matching Family Christmas Pyjama Set from New Look. Picture: PH

Buy them from New Look here.

Vanessa Cosy Bottoms in 'Bright Petal Festive Friends' print, £35.00

Vanessa Cosy Bottoms in 'Bright Petal Festive Friends' print from Boden
Vanessa Cosy Bottoms in 'Bright Petal Festive Friends' print from Boden. Picture: Boden

Buy them from Boden here.

Pieces Christmas Pyjama Set in Green Cactus Print, £28.00

Pieces Christmas Pyjama Set in Green Cactus Print from ASOS
Pieces Christmas Pyjama Set in Green Cactus Print from ASOS. Picture: ASOS

Buy them from ASOS here.

Pure Cotton Bird Print Pyjama Set, £49.95

Pure Cotton Bird Print Pyjama Set from Joules
Pure Cotton Bird Print Pyjama Set from Joules. Picture: Joules/Marks and Spencer

Cosy Pyjamas, £28

Cosy Pyjamas by Next
Cosy Pyjamas by Next. Picture: Next

Buy them from Next here.

'Nice-ish' Red Stripe Henley Pyjama Set, £35.00

'Nice-ish' red stripe henley pyjama set by Boux Avenue
'Nice-ish' red stripe henley pyjama set by Boux Avenue. Picture: Boux Avenue

Buy them from Boux Avenue here.

Star Pyjamas, £75

Star Print Pyjamas by Elizabeth Scarlett
Star Print Pyjamas by Elizabeth Scarlett. Picture: Elizabeth Scarlett

Buy them from Elizabeth Scarlett here.

Pink Christmas Pigs In Blankets Matching Family Pyjama Set, £17.99

Pink Christmas Pigs In Blankets Pyjama Set from New Look
Pink Christmas Pigs In Blankets Pyjama Set from New Look. Picture: New Look

Disney Mickey and Minnie Check PJ Short Set, £18.00

Disney Mickey and Minnie Check PJ Short Set by boohoo
Disney Mickey and Minnie Check PJ Short Set by boohoo. Picture: boohoo

Buy them from boohoo here.

Christmas Snowman & Dinosaur Print PJ Set, £8.99

Christmas Snowman & Dinosaur Print PJ Set by Shein
Christmas Snowman & Dinosaur Print PJ Set by Shein. Picture: Shein

Buy them from Shein here.

