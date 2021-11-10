Breaking News

Aldi release Christmas advert starring Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford

10 November 2021, 21:41

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aldi's 2021 Christmas advert is here, and Kevin the Carrot is back to restore Ebanana Scrooge's faith in Christmas – with a surprise appearance from Marcus Radishford.

Aldi have finally released their 2021 Christmas advert, and it's everything we wanted and more.

The supermarket chain previously shared a teaser clip which introduced fans to a new character, Ebanana Scrooge, who turns against the festive season after Santa Claus rejects him.

Kevin the Carrot, however, was nowhere to be seen in the short clip, leading many people to believe he had been axed and replaced with Ebanana.

But now, the whole advert is out and Kevin the Carrot is back!

Ebanana Scrooge is the newest character to join the Aldi Christmas family
Ebanana Scrooge is the newest character to join the Aldi Christmas family. Picture: Aldi

The Aldi advert is Dickensian-style take on A Christmas Carol, and tells the story of how Kevin restored Ebanana's faith in the festive season.

A grumpy Ebanana can be seen trying to get some sleep the night before Christmas when he is visited by a ghost version of Kevin the Carrot who takes him on a journey through the best of the holiday.

The next day, when Ebanana awakes, his festive spirit has returned and he goes to Kevin's home to celebrate with his Dickensian family.

Marcus Rashford has become Marcus Radishford for the Christmas advert
Marcus Rashford has become Marcus Radishford for the Christmas advert. Picture: Aldi

The advert also introduces a new character, Marcus Radishford, voiced by England footballer Marcus Rashford MBE.

Marcus has teamed up with Aldi for the special advert, which will see 1.8 million meals donated to families that need help across the UK over the festive period.

Kevin the Carrot takes Ebanana on a journey to teach him about the spirit of Christmas
Kevin the Carrot takes Ebanana on a journey to teach him about the spirit of Christmas. Picture: Aldi

Speaking about collaborating with Aldi, Marcus said: “As a family, we relied on the local food bank to get our Christmas dinner. To this day, I remember queuing outside that building with mum; mum feeling embarrassed that she might be recognised.

"It is with that in mind that I’m delighted to lend my support to the Aldi campaign.

“For many children in situations like mine growing up, there is very little expectation around this time of year; add the impact of the pandemic and the very least they deserve is a Christmas dinner.”

Read more Christmas news:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for charging £70 for a dinner at her wedding

Bride slammed for charging guests over £70 to eat at her wedding reception
Amazon are selling a heated jumper perfect for the winter months

Shoppers go wild for heated jumper that's perfect for cold winter months
Workers in Portugal now have new rights working from home

Portugal makes it illegal for your boss to text you after work

News

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass

The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass
The government have urged those eligible to book their Covid booster jabs

When can I get my Covid booster jab in the UK and how do you book?

Trending on Heart

Kim Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Kim Tate will return as part of shock storyline

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Darren Barnet

Who plays Tag in Netflix's Love Hard and where have you seen him before?

Celebrities

Natalie becomes embroiled in a love triangle in Netflix's Love Hard

Who does Natalie end up with in Netflix's Love Hard?

TV & Movies

Paul Rudd said he will be getting business cards made up with his new title

Paul Rudd's reaction to being named Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is everything

Celebrities

In My Skin season two is streaming on iPlayer now

Where was In My Skin filmed?

TV & Movies

Shrek fans noticed a very rude detail in Lord Farquaad's bed scene

Shrek fans have 'childhoods ruined' by x-rated detail in Lord Farquaad scene

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Dev is played by Jimmi Harkishin

How old is Dev Alahan in Coronation Street and what do we know about Jimmi Harkishin?

TV & Movies

Alana Lister revealed why she split with Jason Engler

Married at First Sight Australia's Alana Lister reveals shock reason she broke up with Jason Engler

TV & Movies

Squid Game season two has been confirmed by Netflix

Squid Game creator confirms season two is in the works

TV & Movies

Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales

TV & Movies

Everything we know about the upcoming Wicked Movie

Everything we know about Wicked the Movie as first cast members are announced

TV & Movies

Supermarket shelves have been stripped of crisps

National crisp shortage leaves supermarket shelves bare

Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby

Rachel Riley gives birth to second baby and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

The Tower is not based on a true story

Is ITV’s The Tower a true story?

TV & Movies