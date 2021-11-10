Breaking News

Aldi release Christmas advert starring Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford

By Alice Dear

Aldi's 2021 Christmas advert is here, and Kevin the Carrot is back to restore Ebanana Scrooge's faith in Christmas – with a surprise appearance from Marcus Radishford.

Aldi have finally released their 2021 Christmas advert, and it's everything we wanted and more.

The supermarket chain previously shared a teaser clip which introduced fans to a new character, Ebanana Scrooge, who turns against the festive season after Santa Claus rejects him.

Kevin the Carrot, however, was nowhere to be seen in the short clip, leading many people to believe he had been axed and replaced with Ebanana.

But now, the whole advert is out and Kevin the Carrot is back!

Ebanana Scrooge is the newest character to join the Aldi Christmas family. Picture: Aldi

The Aldi advert is Dickensian-style take on A Christmas Carol, and tells the story of how Kevin restored Ebanana's faith in the festive season.

A grumpy Ebanana can be seen trying to get some sleep the night before Christmas when he is visited by a ghost version of Kevin the Carrot who takes him on a journey through the best of the holiday.

The next day, when Ebanana awakes, his festive spirit has returned and he goes to Kevin's home to celebrate with his Dickensian family.

Marcus Rashford has become Marcus Radishford for the Christmas advert. Picture: Aldi

The advert also introduces a new character, Marcus Radishford, voiced by England footballer Marcus Rashford MBE.

Marcus has teamed up with Aldi for the special advert, which will see 1.8 million meals donated to families that need help across the UK over the festive period.

Kevin the Carrot takes Ebanana on a journey to teach him about the spirit of Christmas. Picture: Aldi

Speaking about collaborating with Aldi, Marcus said: “As a family, we relied on the local food bank to get our Christmas dinner. To this day, I remember queuing outside that building with mum; mum feeling embarrassed that she might be recognised.

"It is with that in mind that I’m delighted to lend my support to the Aldi campaign.

“For many children in situations like mine growing up, there is very little expectation around this time of year; add the impact of the pandemic and the very least they deserve is a Christmas dinner.”

