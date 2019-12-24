Mum sparks furious row after saying it's 'manky' to stay in pyjamas on Christmas Day

A woman has been slammed for her Christmas Day tradition. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A mum has caused an online feud after saying it's 'manky' to stay in pyjamas on Christmas day.

Christmas lunch or dinner, stockings or sacks, real tree or a fake one… we all have our festive traditions.

But now one mum has come under fire after she slammed families who choose to stay in their PJs on December 25th.

The Mumsnet user, wrote on the online forum: “Am I being unreasonable to think it's a bit manky to spend Xmas Day in your pyjamas?

“Are these the new PJs from the Christmas Eve box that you've slept in all night or do you shower and put a fresh pair on?”

Some children stay in their Christmas PJs all day. Picture: Getty Images

Not done there, the anonymous woman then went on to slam anyone who eats Christmas dinner in their nightwear.

She continued: "It's not exactly a John Lewis tableau is it? Parents and children tucking into their turkey/nut roast in their manky nightwear.

Before adding: "Have a shower and get dressed!"

Obviously, it didn’t other mums and dads to state their own opinions, with many slamming the message.

“My manky children stay in their pyjamas every Christmas Day if we are not going out. They love it, little filthy beasts what they are,” joked one.

Another wrote: “How are they dirty? You've done nothing in them. Also I have been known to wear the same trousers two days in a row and I hate to think what you'd do if I told you how often I wash my bra!”

While a third said: “I think people who get dressed up to the nines and then cake themselves in make up just to stay in their homes really weird, but each to their own.”

But another disagreed, writing: “We do get dressed into nice clothes, but I’d be very happy to slob about in my PJs to be honest. Each to their own! X”

With someone else adding: “I get dressed up, do make up and hair then I'm ready to hit the kitchen, cooking my turkey in a party dress! Quite strange now I think about it really but I like to look nice on Christmas day.”

