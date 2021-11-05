Putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you a happier person, says psychologist

5 November 2021, 09:56

One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It may only be the first week of November, but people are already putting their Christmas decorations up in order to get into the festive mood.

Following the disappointment from last year's Christmas where people were unable to see family and friends, we're ready to get seriously festive this year.

It seems we're not the only ones, as millions of people across the world have started setting up their decorations early this year, from trees, to outdoor lights and even stockings.

And while there's bound to be at least one Grinch in every family, a psychologist has claimed that putting up your decorations early actually makes you a happier person.

Getting into the festive spirit can do wonders for your mental health. Picture: Getty

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown claims many people enjoy the process of adorning their home with twinkling fairy lights, trees, tinsel and snowmen because it's a "nostalgic" process.

It also works wonders for some people's mental health as Christmas reminds them of happy childhood times.

Putting up Christmas decorations early can improve people's mental health . Picture: Getty

The expert told Unilad: "Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood.

If having all your decorations up before the Christmas countdown makes you happy, go for it! Picture: Getty

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement.

"So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"

That's all the confirmation we need – off to the shops we go!

