UK weather: Exact date snow predicted to fall ahead of Christmas

11 November 2022, 10:40

There is set to be snow over the next few weeks
There is set to be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Weather experts have predicted when snow is likely to fall across the UK as a cold snap moves in.

Christmas is right around the corner, which means we’re looking forward to mulled wine, fluffy socks and festive jumpers.

But there’s one thing that would make it feel even more Christmassy around here, and that’s snow!

Now forecasters have predicted the white stuff could be falling a lot sooner than expected as temperatures around the UK drop.

Forecasting maps hint that things will get colder from November 15, while a dusting of snow could fall from November 21.

Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks
Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

At least 2cm of the stuff is expected to lay in areas near Newcastle, with this decreasing to 1cm for towns between Manchester and Birmingham.

Rural and higher land in northern Wales could also be hit by lighter showers, but this is likely to melt away fairly quickly.

British Weather Services' senior meteorologist Jim Dale said: "It’ll be notably colder in south east but nothing out of the ordinary for the time of year.

“This will be caused by the movement south of the jet stream - pulling in moderated polar air from Greenland and Iceland way.”

Mr Dale also told the Express.co.uk: "There will be some limited snow in the north west highlands by November 17 in the northern Pennines. It will be just a dusting for now, but a growing threat for Scotland on November 19 and 20.

Temperatures are set to drop over the next few weeks
Temperatures are set to drop over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

"It will be colder for all, though, within that period."

The Met Office's long range forecasts from November 17 through to November 22 doesn’t predict snow just yet, but experts suggest there will be colder conditions and a change in temperatures in the run up to Christmas.

From November 20 to December 15, it says: "A high-pressure system looks likely to settle to the west or northwest of the UK towards the end of the month, bringing more extended periods of dry and settled weather with lighter winds.

"Rain and stronger winds could still be experienced, especially in the far northwest. Into December, eastern areas could see a return to wetter conditions, with occasional frost and overnight fog, that could be slow to clear.

"Temperatures trending towards average for the season, perhaps feeling rather cold."

