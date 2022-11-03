Ideal temperature to set your fridge at to save money on energy bills

3 November 2022, 14:38

You could reduce your fridge temperature to save money
You could reduce your fridge temperature to save money. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Experts have revealed the ideal temperature your fridge should be to save you money.

With energy bills at an all time high, many households are looking for ways they can save money over the winter months.

Now experts have revealed changing the temperature of your fridge can reduce your energy consumption and therefore reduce your bills.

According to Beko, the UK home appliance brand, the optimum figure is between 2.2C and 3.3C.

Most fridges have dials set between one to five, with five being the coldest setting and one being the warmest.

Changing your fridge temperature could save you money
Changing your fridge temperature could save you money. Picture: Getty Images

The experts add that if your thermometer is at five, lowering it a little bit will lead to ‘noticeable energy savings’.

As for your freezer, the best temperature to keep this at should be -18°C.

Energy Saving Trust also points out that your fridge will be forced to work harder if it's in warmer places like near an oven or radiator.

To stop this from happening, you could try moving it to a cooler area, while also checking there's at least five centimetres of free space around the appliance for ventilation.

Some other tips from Energy Saving Trust include never putting hot or warm food into a fridge or freezer as this will mean it will have to use more energy to cool things down.

This is how cold your fridge should be to save you money
This is how cold your fridge should be to save you money. Picture: Getty Images

It’s also important not to leave the fridge door open unnecessarily as this will waste energy and allow things to heat up.

You could also try defrosting food in the fridge instead of the microwave to save electricity.

Experts also suggest keeping your fridge only three quarters full, while also defrosting it regularly.

Another tip is to check your fridge is working to its best, if your fridge-freezer is old it could be costing you more to run.

Energy Saving Trust says you can save up to £15 a year by using an A+++ rated fridge freezer, compared to an A+ fridge freezer.

