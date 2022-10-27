Schools to consider four-day week to save money

27 October 2022, 13:14

Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans.
Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans. Picture: Getty

Timetables could be tightened as many plan to slash staff and increase class sizes to cut costs.

Schools could introduce a four-day week with restricted timetables and slashed staff to cut back on costs, a new report has found.

Many plan to let go of employees, whittle down lessons and increase class sizes amid the "catastrophic" budget squeeze facing Britain.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) spoke to 630 headteachers and business leaders about issues schools were facing and found that 17 of the institutions were considering cutting one day a week from their learning calendar.

Almost half were seriously thinking about reducing options in the curriculum, with a staggering 98% saying they were under pressure to make savings not only this year, but in the future too.

Schools could face a four-day week to cut costs.
Schools could face a four-day week to cut costs. Picture: Getty

In a bid to tighten spending, the survey found that 60% of the schools could lay off teachers and put more pupils into each class without splashing more cash.

But panicked parents have hit back at the idea, claiming it would rob pupils of vital education and put a huge strain on working parents who would need to find additional childcare.

Director of parent pressure group UsForThem, Arabella Skinner, said: "That school leaders are in a position where they have to contemplate a four-day week is a betrayal of our children.

"Parents are in despair as to what this means for their children’s education, and also the impact this will have on their ability to hold down their jobs as we enter a cost of living crisis."

Pupils could face tighter timetables and larger class sizes.
Pupils could face tighter timetables and larger class sizes. Picture: Getty

The budget crunch comes amid the rising costs of energy bills and staff pay awards.

Some secondary schools spoke of financial strain, revealing they now have to find around £500,000 extra to stay afloat.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of ASCL, has called for the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Britain's new PM Rishi Sunak to "make education a priority by improving the level of funding in their forthcoming financial plans".

He explained: "School leaders in this survey use words such as catastrophic and devastating to describe the financial situation they are facing and the impact on their pupils."

A spokesman for The Department for Education said: "We understand that schools are facing cost pressures which is why we are providing schools with £53.8billion this year in core funding, including a cash increase of £4billion for this financial year."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

"Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well."

6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has become a natural at acting 'dead'

Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

A man has said he doesn't regret standing in front of little girl at Disney World

Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

Bianca is the first plus-size Disney protagonist

Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Trending on Heart

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Celebrities

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films.

Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

TV & Movies

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed ahead of new series

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured and confirmed line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities

Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter

TV & Movies

Morrisons is offering customers a free hot meal

Supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 cast: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join line-up

Gogglebox

Chanita Stephenson has opened up about MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson denies claims show is 'fake'

Lola Pearce will die in EastEnders

EastEnders star Danielle Harold opens up about leaving Lola Pearce role

TV & Movies

The stars of I'm A Celebrity have been spotted in Australia

I’m a Celebrity campmates confirmed as they're spotted in Australia ahead of show

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Parts of the iconic set have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A snake was found in a house in Essex

Woman wakes up from nap to find 3ft snake slithering through her bedroom window

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

TV & Movies