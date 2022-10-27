Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

27 October 2022, 09:40

Disney fans are delighted to meet the first plus-size female protagonist, Bianca.

Disney has debuted its first plus-size heroine in a new short film on Disney Plus.

Reflect is part of season two of Short Circuit, which is a series of experimental short films made by Disney.

The story follows a young ballet dancer called Bianca who is struggling with her confidence and body dysmorphia.

In the trailer, her teacher is seen telling her ‘Tight tummy! Long neck!’ as she gets into position at the barre.

Surrounded by her fellow classmates, the mirror shatters around the little girl as she struggles with her body image.

Disney has just debuted its first plus-size heroine
Disney has just debuted its first plus-size heroine. Picture: Disney Plus / Walt Disney Animation Studios

It then goes on to show Bianca overcoming her fear using her inner strength and finishing the ballet class.

Directed by Disney Animation artist Hillary Bradfield, the incredible short was released on Disney Plus on September 14.

Fans of the clip have been quick to praise Disney on social media, with one writing: “I needed this when I was a child.”

“I used to dance (not exclusively ballet) and went though similar feeings, so I’m excited to see this!!,” said another.

Someone else said: “I wish I could have seen this when I was younger! But so happy things are changing!🥰🥺”.

Bianca is the main character of a new Disney short
Bianca is the main character of a new Disney short. Picture: Disney Plus / Walt Disney Animation Studios

“This is so important and sweet. I’m crying😭❤️,” a fourth commented, while a fifth excitedly added: “OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD.”

According to the NHS, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), or body dysmorphia, is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.

People of any age can have BDD, but it's most common in teenagers and young adults and affects both men and women.

If you have been affected by the story, contact the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

"Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well."

6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has become a natural at acting 'dead'

Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans.

Schools to consider four-day week to save money

A man has said he doesn't regret standing in front of little girl at Disney World

Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Trending on Heart

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Celebrities

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films.

Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

TV & Movies

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed ahead of new series

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured and confirmed line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities

Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter

TV & Movies

Morrisons is offering customers a free hot meal

Supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 cast: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join line-up

Gogglebox

Chanita Stephenson has opened up about MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson denies claims show is 'fake'

Lola Pearce will die in EastEnders

EastEnders star Danielle Harold opens up about leaving Lola Pearce role

TV & Movies

The stars of I'm A Celebrity have been spotted in Australia

I’m a Celebrity campmates confirmed as they're spotted in Australia ahead of show

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Parts of the iconic set have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A snake was found in a house in Essex

Woman wakes up from nap to find 3ft snake slithering through her bedroom window

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

TV & Movies