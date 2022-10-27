Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

Disney fans are delighted to meet the first plus-size female protagonist, Bianca.

Disney has debuted its first plus-size heroine in a new short film on Disney Plus.

Reflect is part of season two of Short Circuit, which is a series of experimental short films made by Disney.

The story follows a young ballet dancer called Bianca who is struggling with her confidence and body dysmorphia.

In the trailer, her teacher is seen telling her ‘Tight tummy! Long neck!’ as she gets into position at the barre.

Surrounded by her fellow classmates, the mirror shatters around the little girl as she struggles with her body image.

It then goes on to show Bianca overcoming her fear using her inner strength and finishing the ballet class.

Directed by Disney Animation artist Hillary Bradfield, the incredible short was released on Disney Plus on September 14.

Fans of the clip have been quick to praise Disney on social media, with one writing: “I needed this when I was a child.”

“I used to dance (not exclusively ballet) and went though similar feeings, so I’m excited to see this!!,” said another.

Someone else said: “I wish I could have seen this when I was younger! But so happy things are changing!🥰🥺”.

“This is so important and sweet. I’m crying😭❤️,” a fourth commented, while a fifth excitedly added: “OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD.”

According to the NHS, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), or body dysmorphia, is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.

People of any age can have BDD, but it's most common in teenagers and young adults and affects both men and women.

If you have been affected by the story, contact the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation here.