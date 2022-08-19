Episode of children’s show Bluey ‘banned’ on Disney+ because character farted

An episode of Bluey has been 'banned' in the US. Picture: ABC Kids

An episode of the Australian kids show Bluey has reportedly been banned in America.

An episode of the Australian kids show Bluey has reportedly been banned in America.

Parents have been left scratching their heads after an episode of children’s show Bluey was reportedly ‘banned’ from Disney Plus in the US because a character farted.

In case you've never seen it, Bluey first launched in Australia in 2018 and is a cartoon which follows a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy.

Kids show Bluey is produced in Australia. Picture: ABC Kids

While it is produced by Australian company Ludo Studio, the series is available to watch in the US and around the world on streaming platform Disney Plus, as well as airing on CBeebies in the UK.

But when the third season premiered on the streaming service, one episode called ‘Family Meeting’ didn’t make the cut.

According to reports, the episode sees Bluey's dad Bandit is accused of letting off wind in front of his eldest daughter.

It has been reported that the episode was deemed ‘inappropriate’ by Disney due to the farting scene, which is why it wasn’t available to stream on the platform.

Fans of the show quickly realised the episode had been cut, with one person writing on Twitter: “Wait “Family Meeting” was banned…. Disney, it’s a kids show. Let the episode air!”

Disney has said they are reevaluating the banned episode. Picture: ABC Kids

Someone else said: “They ban a Bluey episode for a fart joke. Mind boggles. Those poor kids.”

After the backlash, it seems as though Disney has had a change of heart and is set to reinstate the episode.

A spokesperson for Disney Branded Television told Pirates and Princesses that it will soon be available to watch.

The statement said: "'Family Meeting' will roll out on U.S. platforms soon.

"Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired.

"Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do."