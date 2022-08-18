Chloe Madeley thanks midwives after revealing childbirth 'do not go to plan'

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first baby last week. Picture: Instagram/James Haskell - Chloe Madeley

By Alice Dear

Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe Madeley gave birth to her first child with husband James Haskell.

Chloe Madeley, 35, has thanked her midwifes after revealing to fans that her labour did not go to plan.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan's daughter welcomed her first child with husband James Haskell last week.

The fitness trainer and TV personality announced the news on her Instagram page earlier this week, and has since shared an insight into how her labour was.

Chloe explained that while her labour "did not go to plan" she was "forever grateful" to be surrounded by "compassionate, skilled, knowledgeable and experienced women from start to finish".

Chloe Madeley told her fans that her birth 'did not go to plan'. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Madeley

Sharing a picture of herself in hospital before giving birth, she wrote: "Here is my deepest, most heartfelt thank you to all the midwives out there who pull long shifts, have to make difficult decisions under pressure, have seen a hell of a lot of good and bad, and exercise compassion and reassurance every single day for those under their care."

She added: "Also to the obstetricians who are exactly where they need to be, exactly when they need to be there, and who manage to see the whole thing through with what seems to be complete ease."

Chloe also thanked her husband, James, for being the 'dream birth partner'. Picture: Instagram/James Haskell

Chloe went on to thank her husband, James, who she said was a "dream birth partner".

"I couldn’t have wished for anyone better to hold my hand and talk me through everything from start to finish", she wrote: "Thank you. I love you. We DO make cute babies."

James shared a picture of Chloe in the hospital on his own social media page, writing: "8 days ago, when we had some semblance of a birth plan. @madeleychloe ready to be even more of a star than usual."

James and Chloe's baby girl was born on August 10 at 8:36am.

The pair told fans following her birth that they were "utterly besotted" with their newborn.

In a statement, they wrote: "We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride."

