Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe Madeley gives birth to baby girl

15 August 2022, 11:31

Chloe Madeley has given birth to a baby girl
Chloe Madeley has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: Getty/ Chloe Madeley-Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Chloe Madeley has welcomed her first child with husband James Haskell.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan's daughter Chloe, 35, has given birth to a baby girl.

Chloe Madeley and her husband James Haskell, 37, have become parents for the first time after the trainer and TV personality gave birth last week.

The couple confirmed the news on their social media pages, telling fans they are "utterly besotted" with their newborn.

The baby girl was born on August 10 at 8:36am, Chloe and James confirmed.

Chloe and James announced their baby news over the weekend
Chloe and James announced their baby news over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/ Chloe Madeley

Both Chloe and James shared the same statement online, which read: "We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride."

Richard and Judy are yet to release a public statement on the birth of their grandchild, however, the pair have been pictured this week visiting their daughter in hospital.

In images obtained by the Mail Online, Judy, 74 and Richard, 66, can be seen arriving at the hospital for the first time to meet their new grandchild.

Chloe and James have been married since 2018, and announced they were expecting their first baby in February 2022.

After sharing the news on Instagram, James appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside his father-in-law, who presents the hit morning show, to celebrate the exciting news.

Watch the video here:

Speaking on the show at the time, James said: "Well Richard, Chloe and I are expecting our first child. We are going to be having a little girl, and you are going to be a grandfather once again."

Richard appeared ecstatic about the news, as did Judy in a picture shared of the moment she found out about the pregnancy.

