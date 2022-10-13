Teacher shares 'magic mess' trick which will get your kids to tidy up in five minutes

Parents who struggle to get their kids to tidy up are being encouraged to try the 'magic mess' trick. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

If you struggle to get your kids to tidy up their toys, you need to read this.

We all know how much our kids love playtime, and while we love watching them have fun, there's always that thought in the back of our minds that in a matter of hours we'll have to tell them to tidy it all up.

And if, like so many of us, you struggle to get your kids motivated to put everything away, we might have the solution for you.

A teacher has shared their trick to get kids excited to tidy up, and they recon it will go down a treat with parents as well.

The hack is called 'magic mess' and makes a game out of tidying up, with a prize for the winner.

The 'magic mess' hack will get your kids rushing to tidy up. Picture: Getty

The game works by the teacher, or parent, picking an item of mess in their mind which is the 'magic mess'.

The kids then have a competition to see who can be the one to put the 'magic mess' away, and the winner gets a small prize.

Of course, none of the children know which item is the 'magic mess' so the kids will be battling to get as much mess put away as possible, meaning that tidying up time can be done in five minutes.

The winner who tidies away the 'magic mess' get a prize. Picture: Getty

When it comes to prizes, it doesn't have to be anything big, a simple sticker on a chart or an extra bit of pocket money will do.

Of course, this will only work in families with more than one child, but we've sure it will work a treat.

