Teacher shares 'magic mess' trick which will get your kids to tidy up in five minutes

13 October 2022, 15:32

Parents who struggle to get their kids to tidy up are being encouraged to try the 'magic mess' trick
Parents who struggle to get their kids to tidy up are being encouraged to try the 'magic mess' trick. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

If you struggle to get your kids to tidy up their toys, you need to read this.

We all know how much our kids love playtime, and while we love watching them have fun, there's always that thought in the back of our minds that in a matter of hours we'll have to tell them to tidy it all up.

And if, like so many of us, you struggle to get your kids motivated to put everything away, we might have the solution for you.

A teacher has shared their trick to get kids excited to tidy up, and they recon it will go down a treat with parents as well.

The hack is called 'magic mess' and makes a game out of tidying up, with a prize for the winner.

The 'magic mess' hack will get your kids rushing to tidy up
The 'magic mess' hack will get your kids rushing to tidy up. Picture: Getty

The game works by the teacher, or parent, picking an item of mess in their mind which is the 'magic mess'.

The kids then have a competition to see who can be the one to put the 'magic mess' away, and the winner gets a small prize.

Of course, none of the children know which item is the 'magic mess' so the kids will be battling to get as much mess put away as possible, meaning that tidying up time can be done in five minutes.

The winner who tidies away the 'magic mess' get a prize
The winner who tidies away the 'magic mess' get a prize. Picture: Getty

When it comes to prizes, it doesn't have to be anything big, a simple sticker on a chart or an extra bit of pocket money will do.

Of course, this will only work in families with more than one child, but we've sure it will work a treat.

Read More:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's what to get your parents for Christmas

Christmas gift guide: What to buy your parents this festive season

Christmas

A man complained after he was sat in front of a crying baby

Calls for 'adult-only flights' after child screams for 29-hour journey

Firework night displays have been cancelled across the UK

List of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled in towns across the UK

Marks and Spencer is shutting 67 stores

Marks and Spencer to shut 67 stores due to rising costs

A parenting website has shared the 'worst' baby names

Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

Trending on Heart

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

Married at First Sight

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

Married at First Sight

Jenna and Zoe are still together after MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe confirm they're still together with emotional messages

Married at First Sight

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series?

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the NTAs

Ant and Dec forced to pull out of NTAs after catching Covid

Celebrities

The MAFS UK reunion is coming

Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion: When is it and what happens?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK reunion was full of drama

Married At First Sight reunion so dramatic ‘production was forced to step-in’

Married at First Sight

A woman has complained about a child on her flight

Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight

Kelly Mi Li is part of the Bling Empire cast

Who is Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li? Net worth and ex-husband revealed

Netflix

A woman has revealed the revenge she took on her neighbour

'My neighbour parks nine cars outside my house - but my revenge cost them £90k'

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb

Mike Tindall 'becomes first royal to sign up for I'm A Celebrity'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96-years-old

Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend Dame Angela Lansbury after her death aged 96

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh has been criticised for not accepting a 'correct' answer

The Chase fans blast Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants of £52k jackpot

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first baby

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling welcome first baby

Married at First Sight

Martin Lewis has urged his followers to check this benefit

Martin Lewis reveals 'little-known' benefit for grandparents who help with childcare