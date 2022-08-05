Dad-of-five causes debate for using leash on quintuplets

5 August 2022, 15:50

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The father received mixed reactions after uploading a video of himself using reins to keep his children from running off.

A dad-of-five has sparked a debate over the use of 'leashes' on children.

Jordan Driskell, 31, from Kentucky in the US shared a video recently of himself taking his five children out using reins which attach around each child's chest.

The father has quintuplets aged five-years-old with his wife Briana, 34; Zoey, Dakota, Hollyn, Asher and Gavin.

In the video, the children look happy enough walking in front of their dad, who is using the reins to stop the kids from running off.

Jordan Driskell uses the leash to keep his children running off, which can be dangerous
Jordan Driskell uses the leash to keep his children running off, which can be dangerous. Picture: Instagram/Jordan Driskell

And while some people had "nothing but respect" for the father-of-five, other people expressed their dislike of the leashing technique, telling Jordan "they're not dogs".

One person commented on the post: "As a twin parent I totally support you!", while another supporter wrote: "I think it was an amazing idea! You all look happy and it’s safe for your children."

Jordan said the reins mean his kids can have a good day out while staying safe
Jordan said the reins mean his kids can have a good day out while staying safe. Picture: Instagram/Jordan Driskell

Another person, who does not agree with the parenting choice, posted: "Those kids are way too old to be walked on a leash like a dog."

Someone who agreed with this opinion commented on the video: "They are not dogs. How about some teaching what to do."

Jordan doesn't seem to care about the negative comments, and has spoken openly on the Today Show about why he and his wife choose to use the reins.

The father has quintuplets aged five-years-old with his wife Briana; Zoey, Dakota, Hollyn, Asher and Gavin
The father has quintuplets aged five-years-old with his wife Briana; Zoey, Dakota, Hollyn, Asher and Gavin. Picture: Instagram/Jordan Driskell

He explained that his children like to run off and explore because they are curious, and that leashing them is done for their own peace of mind and safety.

He said that they used to have a five-seater buggy, but that it was too difficult to take to places.

"It was just too bulky and ridiculous to take anywhere," Jordan said: "The other thing is, they [the children] want to walk when we go somewhere crowded."

He added: "A leash gives them the opportunity to do that - but we’re still in control. They love it."

